Getty Images/iStockphoto
How to calculate the total cost of ownership of ERP software
You won't know the true ROI of a new ERP system without having a good idea how much it could cost in the long run. Here are the kinds of costs -- some not so obvious -- to include.
The cost of operating an ERP system typically extends far beyond the initial license fee or subscription price. To understand the true ROI of ERP software, decision-makers must factor in implementation costs, hardware acquisition and maintenance, ongoing support, training, and even soft costs like staff time. Legacy ERP systems, likewise, often have hidden costs that affect decisions to invest in new technology. To maximize ROI, software purchasing teams should take the time to fully understand the costs of their legacy systems and of potential replacement ERPs.
By calculating the total cost of ownership (TCO), business and IT leaders can gain a more accurate understanding of the overall financial impact of a new system. That's especially important in the case of ERP software because these systems can be highly complex, with far-reaching implications across the organization. Companies that limit their analysis to licensing and subscription fees, in contrast, are likely to face unpleasant surprises down the road. These can include budget overruns, delayed benefits, internal resistance or even failed implementations.
Accurate TCO estimates compel project sponsors to acknowledge the realities of buying, implementing and maintaining a new ERP system. That leads to clearer expectations, more accurate forecasting, stronger risk mitigation and closer alignment between technology decisions and business strategy. A thorough TCO analysis also allows for better comparison of vendors, a clear view of resource requirements and better long-term outcomes.
Steps to calculate ERP TCO
Calculating ERP TCO is part art and part science. It calls for a disciplined process, a proactive approach to cross-functional input and a willingness to dig into costs that might otherwise be overlooked.
Begin by defining your evaluation timeframe: How long do you expect to use your new ERP system before you need to replace it? A typical case might fall between five and 10 years, but that timeline can be shorter if your company is growing or changing rapidly. A shorter window of time will skew TCO estimates upward, whereas a longer timeframe might lead to an artificially low calculation. Pick a number that represents the most likely timeline for your business.
Next, assemble a cross-functional team that includes contributors from finance, IT, operations and other key business units. This group's first task is to delineate the relevant cost categories (detailed in the following section) and begin gathering data. Start with hard costs like license and maintenance fees or subscription charges, hardware purchases and consulting fees. Add realistic assumptions about user growth, customization requirements and business growth. Next, factor in soft costs like internal staff time, lower productivity during the system rollout and employee training. Many organizations use spreadsheets or specialized TCO modeling tools to capture these figures year by year, backing into a net present value figure using an appropriate discount rate.
Consider potential opportunity costs as well. Complex implementations can delay new initiatives by diverting staff resources. Many organizations underestimate the commitment that's required, so start with conservative assumptions and consider adding a contingency buffer of 15-20%.
Key components of ERP TCO
The overall approach to calculating ERP TCO can vary according to an organization's size, industry, deployment model and vendor. Here's a list of the significant cost categories to include in a thorough TCO assessment.
Software licenses and subscriptions
License and subscription fees form the most visible component of TCO. On-premises ERP systems typically involve an upfront perpetual license fee, plus annual maintenance fees amounting to 15-22% of the list price. Cloud ERP is often priced on a subscription basis, usually per user per month, and sometimes with variable pricing based on usage tiers. For both pricing models, costs can increase over time as headcount or functionality grows. Additional charges might apply for premium modules, advanced analytics, mobile access or add-on features. Over a five-year period, these recurring fees can easily exceed initial acquisition costs, especially as the business expands.
Be sure to include the license, maintenance and subscription charges for any third-party software that will be required. Industry-specific add-ons or specialized functions like electronic data interchange are often provided by independent software vendors, so they carry additional costs.
Hardware, infrastructure and hosting
On-premises or hosted deployments require servers, storage, networking equipment, disaster-recovery setups, and ongoing power and cooling expenses. They typically require maintenance and upgrades, especially if the ERP footprint continues to expand as your company grows. If you're calculating the costs of hardware and infrastructure, be sure to factor in the cost of utilities, insurance, physical security, emergency backup and taxes.
Cloud deployment shifts the cost of most infrastructure to the ERP vendor, but organizations might still incur costs for end-user devices, increased bandwidth or hybrid integrations. If backup systems, cybersecurity tools and periodic hardware refreshes are not already included in the subscription cost, be sure to factor these in as well. For many midsize companies, infrastructure-related spending can represent a surprisingly large component of TCO.
Implementation, customization and integration
In some cases, implementation is the single largest expense associated with a new ERP system, potentially even surpassing license costs by a factor of two to three. Implementation encompasses project planning, business process reengineering, system configuration, testing, documentation and go-live support.
Customization to address industry- or company-specific requirements can be especially costly. Software development is expensive, but customizations often require ongoing maintenance. An ERP system upgrade, for example, might trigger the need for changes to custom code, creating additional costs over the long term. This applies to integrations with legacy systems or with existing CRM, e-commerce, warehouse and business intelligence platforms.
Data migration
Data migration is a complex undertaking that requires careful planning and execution. This involves extracting data from legacy systems, then cleansing, transforming, mapping, loading and validating migrated data. Many organizations suffer from poor data quality, which can inflate costs considerably. Some companies choose to run parallel systems during cutover to minimize risks, but this further increases short-term expenses and can be challenging to maintain at a time when staff are already extremely busy.
Training and change management
If a new ERP system is to deliver on its promised value, users must be adequately trained and adopt the new processes and technology that accompany it. When calculating TCO, factor in the initial end-user training, train-the-trainer programs and ongoing education for new hires. Many companies launch change management initiatives to ease adoption. These include formalized communication strategies, project evangelization and employee coaching.
Ongoing maintenance, support and upgrades
After go-live, a new ERP system requires ongoing attention. On-premises systems typically call for periodic upgrades, which can be costly and disruptive, often resembling a scaled-down version of the original implementation. Following an ERP upgrade, customizations and integrations might require changes to continue operating properly. Third-party products, likewise, require testing and validation as part of the ERP upgrade process.
Most cloud-based ERPs eliminate the need for disruptive system upgrades because vendors make frequent updates to their platforms without a wholesale replacement of the code base. Unlike on-premises software, cloud ERPs automatically deploy patches to fix bugs and address security issues as they arise.
Other recurring costs include help-desk operations, system monitoring tools and code maintenance for integrations and customizations. As the business grows, adding users or modules triggers further licensing and implementation-like costs. TCO calculations should factor in these expenses for the expected life of the ERP system.
Indirect and hidden costs
Some costs are especially difficult to estimate accurately. Indirect costs include opportunity costs from delayed projects, temporary revenue impacts during system cutover, overtime or contractor backfill for project participants and compliance or audit-related work that is triggered by the new system. Short-term dips in employee productivity, increased error rates during transition and the cost of maintaining parallel legacy systems or manual workarounds can add millions to the true TCO.
By surfacing and quantifying these elements up front, leadership gains the clearest possible view of the investment required, along with the confidence that the chosen ERP will deliver a genuine long-term advantage.
James Kofalt spent 16 years at SAP working with SME business applications and was a product manager for integration technology at Microsoft's Business Solutions division. He is currently the president of DX4 Research, a technology advisory practice specializing in ERP and digital transformation.
Next Steps
ERP implementation: Steps for success
What are the challenges and benefits of ERP software