Data observability for AI helps curb poor model performance

Most data problems do not announce themselves.

A pipeline runs, rows of data arrive, dashboards refresh -- but somewhere along the line, a feature quietly starts behaving differently than it did last week. By the time anyone notices, an AI model has been making faulty predictions for days.

Data observability catches these silent failures by applying site reliability engineering principles to data: instrumentation, monitoring and alerting.

What is data observability? Data observability is the continuous, automated monitoring of data's health as it moves through pipelines and into models. Rather than waiting for downstream users to spot problems, observability tools watch the data and compare today's arrivals with recent history -- or with what the schema and data contract specify should arrive. When something is off, they raise an alert close to the source, ideally before bad data reaches a model or a user. The discipline is often described in five pillars: Freshness. Is the data up to date?

Is the data up to date? Volume. Are row counts within the expected range?

Are row counts within the expected range? Schema . Has the data's structure changed?

. Has the data's structure changed? Distribution. Do the data values fall within expected boundaries?

Do the data values fall within expected boundaries? Lineage. What upstream and downstream assets are affected by data issues? Together, they answer the basic question: Is this data still trustworthy?

Why AI projects need observability more than traditional analytics A broken dashboard is annoying. A broken feature pipeline is dangerous. Machine learning (ML) models do not throw errors when their input data shifts. They keep producing predictions, just inaccurate ones. A categorical feature that suddenly has a new value, a numeric column whose mean has crept upward, a timestamp column with growing nulls: Any of these can silently degrade a model for weeks. Observability is foundational for detecting concept drift and training-serving skew. Comparing live feature distributions against the training set -- automatically and continuously -- provides reliable signals that an ML model still operates in the world it was trained for. Without observability, teams must rely on lagging business metrics that reveal problems only after they've caused damage.

What good data observability captures A mature data observability practice does more than uptime checks. Effective systems also: Trigger alerts about stalled upstream jobs or other data freshness issues in minutes, not days.

Track expected volume ranges, accounting for daily and seasonal patterns.

Monitor for added columns, type changes, new enum values and other schema changes.

Compare live data against historical baselines to check value distributions.

Measure null and uniqueness rates to catch shifts that often precede failures.

null and uniqueness rates to catch shifts that often precede failures. Use statistical tests tuned for each model's inputs to identify feature-level drift.

How to start with data observability Begin with the data assets your models depend on most directly: training tables, feature views and inference inputs. Add basic freshness and volume checks first, since they catch the most incidents with the least effort. Layer in schema and distribution monitoring as you learn what normal looks like. Use tools to streamline the process -- whether it's specialized technologies such as Monte Carlo, Soda and Great Expectations or the observability features built into modern data platforms and catalogs. The principle is the same regardless of tooling: Monitor near the data source, alert the producing team when problems are detected and route incidents to a data owner who can fix the issue. But avoid alert fatigue from the start. Tune thresholds against real history rather than guesses. Treat noisy checks like noisy production alerts: Fix them or remove them.