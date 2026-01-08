SAP previews AI-native systems for retailers

SAP plans to release AI tools for customers in the retail vertical intended to unify data from sales, inventory, customers and suppliers -- and derive new insights for operational efficiency in the process.

The company previewed Retail Intelligence, which uses AI to forecast merchandise demand and inventory by analyzing data from a retailer's own applications and those of its partners up the supply chain. Retail Intelligence could potentially automate processes that are currently manually performed across disparate applications and data sources.

SAP also plans to release tools for its S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition for retail, fashion and vertical business for assortment planning. Planners who create product assortments can use natural language queries with a Joule generative AI agent and receive recommendations for items to include and pricing, without engaging expert users as they might currently do.

Another retailer tool to come is the Storefront MCP Server in SAP Commerce Cloud. Model Context Protocol (MCP) is a standard that makes data available to generative AI tools while maintaining security. In the case of Storefront MCP Server, an e-commerce operation can make its inventory and prices discoverable to search engines -- and available for AI summaries such as Google's, which have increasingly replaced traditional search results.

Retrofitting retail IT for agentic AI Generative AI tools, including those SAP is developing, are tightening the ways suppliers and retailers work together, said Ananda Chakravarty, research vice president for retail merchandising and marketing analytics strategies at IDC. He predicts that generative AI's predictive powers will reverberate further up the supply chain than the technologies that preceded it, creating new efficiencies. "Things that were never [technically possible] in the past -- but people knew could make things more efficient -- are now going to become reality, because now you're able to capture the data, you're able to put the data into one place," Chakravarty said. "It's forcing the whole retail industry to start thinking in terms of one data set now, or one common goal in terms of their overall objective of building a business … It allows for that single point of engagement to solve a problem." SAP is positioned to deploy agentic AI across a strong retail customer base, many of whom use 40 to 50 applications in their operations, Chakravarty said. SAP has long deployed its expertise in integrating its own applications with others, recognizing that many retailers adopt a best-of-breed approach to their IT stack. That laid the foundation for interoperability and made it more straightforward for AI tech such as Joule agents to automate workflows across apps from many vendors.