Adobe bolsters AI SEO with planned $1.9B Semrush acquisition

Adobe plans to acquire Semrush, a search engine optimization tool, in an all-cash deal expected to close in the first half of 2026, valued at $1.9 billion.

The science of content optimization is rapidly evolving as AI-powered search engines from several companies, including Google, OpenAI and Perplexity, offer summarizations of content instead of directing browsers to a website page. Optimizing content to influence its performance within search engines is referred to as both AI search optimization (AISO) and what Adobe calls generative engine optimization (GEO).

The vocabulary to describe these processes is evolving rapidly. Constellation Research analyst Liz Miller said early adopters now generally refer to GEO as the back-end preparation of content to make it more discoverable. An emerging third term, "answer engine optimization," describes how that content is presented to the person who wrote the prompt.

Both GEO and answer engine optimization can be shaped by content authors, provided they have the right intelligence, which tools such as a combined Adobe-Semrush and its competitors might offer.

Few companies are working on both aspects of marketing for generative AI, Miller said. But an Adobe-Semrush merger would make a formidable combination in these early days of content optimization for generative AI.

"A brand intelligence layer is going to shape how 'AI as a UI' happens and provide the where and the how to fix it," Miller said, adding that these concepts are still in their infancy. "Think of the earliest days of digital, web and search. That's where we are [with generative AI and LLMs].