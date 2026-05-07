ERP API integrations: Top challenges and tips for success

The more external applications and data sources a business can connect to its ERP platform, the more effective the ERP tends to be.

Hence, the importance of ERP API integrations. As the connectors that allow ERP systems to interface with other software, APIs play a key role in helping businesses operate efficiently and derive the greatest value from their data. For instance, an API integration could enable an organization to import data from a CRM system into the ERP module where sales transactions are recorded, making it possible to analyze data related to customer behavior and sales side by side.

API integrations for ERP systems have long been valuable. But they've become particularly critical in a world where a single enterprise uses more than 1,000 applications on average, making it vital to be able to integrate many of those apps with the ERP platform.

The generative and agentic AI boom, too, has raised the importance of ERP API integrations. Many ERP systems offer limited built-in AI functions, or they make AI features available only to businesses that use modern versions of the software, thereby excluding companies that use older, "legacy" ERP systems.

APIs can connect ERP software to third-party AI tools so that businesses can use AI to help analyze data stored in ERP systems or deploy AI agents that make decisions using ERP data.

Challenges of ERP API integration Unfortunately, taking advantage of API integrations is not always straightforward. Common challenges include the following: Legacy system limitations. Legacy ERPs might not support integrations at all or provide limited API availability. Workarounds exist, such as importing and exporting data using file formats like CSV, but they are kludgy and can be difficult to implement. And upgrading to a newer ERP environment with better API support can be an expensive, years-long endeavor.

Legacy ERPs might not support integrations at all or provide limited API availability. Workarounds exist, such as importing and exporting data using file formats like CSV, but they are kludgy and can be difficult to implement. And upgrading to a newer ERP environment with better API support can be an expensive, years-long endeavor. Inconsistent API standards. Different ERP vendors use varying API protocols or architectures, such as REST or Simple Object Access Protocol (SOAP), to drive connections between their platforms and external systems. Authentication and authorization processes can also vary. As a result, businesses must find and hire engineers or consultants who are skilled in particular types of API design.

Different ERP vendors use varying API protocols or architectures, such as REST or Simple Object Access Protocol (SOAP), to drive connections between their platforms and external systems. Authentication and authorization processes can also vary. As a result, businesses must find and hire engineers or consultants who are skilled in particular types of API design. Data formatting challenges. In a similar vein, the data formats of systems that integrate with ERP platforms can vary widely. APIs must therefore be capable of interpreting data in a wide array of formats; they might sometimes have to convert it as well. This increases the complexity of API design and implementation, as well as the risk that APIs won't function as expected due to unforeseen data formatting or normalization issues.

In a similar vein, the data formats of systems that integrate with ERP platforms can vary widely. APIs must therefore be capable of interpreting data in a wide array of formats; they might sometimes have to convert it as well. This increases the complexity of API design and implementation, as well as the risk that APIs won't function as expected due to unforeseen data formatting or normalization issues. Compliance complexity . In some cases, compliance laws impose mandates on the movement of certain types of data between regions. For instance, the GDPR prohibits data transfers to jurisdictions that lack adequate data security protections. APIs, however, often lack the built-in ability to enforce limits on how data can move geographically, so relying on them to move data can create compliance challenges.

. In some cases, compliance laws impose mandates on the movement of certain types of data between regions. For instance, the GDPR prohibits data transfers to jurisdictions that lack adequate data security protections. APIs, however, often lack the built-in ability to enforce limits on how data can move geographically, so relying on them to move data can create compliance challenges. Maintenance burden. Updates to both ERP platforms and external systems could cause API integrations to break unless the APIs are also updated. This places a maintenance burden on organizations, which must allocate resources to keep APIs up to date over the long term.

API integration strategies for ERP systems Solving the ERP API integration challenges described above requires a strategy. Ad hoc approaches are likely to fail, given the technical and operational complexity at stake. Popular strategies for developing and managing ERP APIs include the following: 1. The "one-by-one" approach It's possible to develop custom APIs for every ERP integration a business wants, handling issues like data normalization on a case-by-case basis. Unfortunately, this is an inefficient strategy that is difficult to scale. Still, it might be the simplest overall approach for organizations seeking only a small number of ERP integrations, which might be the case if most data remains centralized in their ERP and they rely on relatively few external applications. 2. Unified API platforms A unified API platform -- available from vendors like Merge, Apideck and Kombo -- functions as a middleman between ERP systems and third-party applications. Rather than having to integrate with each external app, the ERP integrates with just the unified API platform, which, in turn, connects to other applications. The result is a simplified approach to ERP integration. The main downside is that functionality and control might be limited because the business can only implement capabilities supported by the unified platform. 3. iPaaS Integration platform as a service (iPaaS) products provide a low-code way to implement connections between ERP systems and external platforms. They're similar to unified API platforms in that they can operate as a central integration hub, but they provide more customizability. IPaaS options for ERPs can also be more complex to implement, however, and more expensive to operate. Some ERP vendors have their own iPaaS offerings, including SAP, which offers one that is compatible with modern versions of the SAP platform. Third-party providers, such as DCKAP, also have iPaaS products. 4. Enterprise service bus An enterprise service bus (ESB) is another technology that can serve as a middleman between ERP systems and external applications. ESBs tend to be more complex to deploy and operate than the other options. Their benefit is that they can often support legacy ERP systems that provide limited -- if any -- native API capabilities.