Latest from Confluent streamlines use of streaming for AI

Streaming data specialist Confluent on Tuesday introduced new features for Confluent Cloud and Confluent Intelligence aimed at better enabling customers to build and secure AI applications fueled by real-time information.

Revealed at the vendor's user conference in London, they include a fully managed Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server that acts as a control center for developers and agents to build and manage streaming operations for AI using natural language, and built-in machine learning capabilities that detect and redact personally identifiable information (PII) in Confluent's Apache Flink streaming engine.

In addition, new Confluent capabilities include support for the open source Agent Skills framework to add best practices for AI-powered operations, support for new large language models, and support for vector search on Amazon DynamoDB.

Two of the biggest barriers enterprises face when trying to move AI projects into production are security related to sensitive data such as PII and the operational complexity of managing streaming data infrastructures, according to Stephen Catanzano, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget.

Given that Confluent's new capabilities focus on those barriers to successful AI development, they are significant additions.

"They directly address the two biggest barriers preventing AI projects from reaching production," Catanzano said. "By embedding automated PII redaction and private connectivity alongside natural language operations, Confluent is essentially removing the friction that causes eight in ten companies to struggle with scaling AI."

Founded in 2014 to commercialize the open source Apache Kafka streaming platform and based in Mountain View, Calif., Confluent was recently acquired by tech giant IBM to add streaming data capabilities to its AI development platform.

Streamlining streaming for AI Enterprises continue to invest in AI development, but also continue to struggle to build AI tools that can be trusted enough to move into production. In response, many data management and analytics vendors -- including Databricks, MongoDB and Tableau, among others -- have recently introduced tools aimed at improving AI pipelines and the data they feed AI applications so that outputs are more accurate and the tools can be trusted in production. These capabilities are a nice step forward for developers as they build and govern agentic applications. While they don't differentiate Confluent in the market, they do help it stay competitive. Kevin PetrieAnalyst, BARC U.S. Now Confluent is similarly adding new capabilities aimed at refining AI development with its strategy shaped by customer feedback, according to Sean Falconer, the vendor's head of AI. "A big part of it came directly from customers," he said, noting that the biggest challenges customers face when building AI applications no longer relate to AI models, but instead relate to the accessibility and relevancy of the data informing AI applications. "We saw growing demand from teams trying to operationalize AI, especially around making real-time data easier to work with and easier to secure." In particular, developing the fully managed MCP server and adding support for Agent Skills were motivated by interactions with users, Falconer continued. "We saw strong adoption of our open source MCP server," he said. "Customers were already using it to manage and troubleshoot streaming infrastructure through AI tools, so the next logical step was giving them a fully managed experience that's easier to use in production." Specific new capabilities in Confluent Intelligence and Confluent Cloud include the following: The fully managed MCP server and support for Agent Skills to manage streaming data for real-time AI tools.

Automated PII detection and redaction in Flink SQL.

Secure connectivity to Microsoft Azure-hosted services with support for Azure Private Link.

An open source adapter that integrates Flink SQL on Confluent Cloud with DBT Labs so data engineers can easily build and manage streaming data pipelines using a familiar framework.

Support for new AI models from Anthropic and Fireworks AI to build real-time AI applications.

Support for vector search on Amazon DynamoDB to expand Confluent's ecosystem. Collectively, Confluent's new capabilities, while they don't substantially differentiate Confluent from competing vendors providing AI development capabilities, keep Confluent competitive, according to Kevin Petrie, an analyst at BARC U.S. "I do believe these capabilities are a nice step forward for developers as they build and govern agentic applications," he said. "While they don't differentiate Confluent in the market, they do help it stay competitive." Perhaps the most critical of the new capabilities is automated PII detection and redaction, Petrie continued, noting that his firm's research shows that AI adopters prioritize data privacy above all other aspects of a responsible AI framework. "Confluent's automated redaction of PII in Flink helps enforce privacy policies and satisfy regulatory requirements such as GDPR or CCPA while maintaining the real-time service levels that AI often needs," he said. In addition, Petrie noted that support for Agent Skills -- which was originally developed by Anthropic and made open source in December 2025 -- could give Confluent a temporary advantage. "Confluent has some early-mover advantage with its support of Agent Skills, which are fast becoming a must-have open format for providing AI applications with the context they need to deliver value," he said. Like Petrie, Catanzano called out the value of automated PII detection and redaction. "It solves the fundamental blocker that security teams face when deciding whether to allow data into AI pipelines," he said. "This single capability can unlock entire use cases in regulated industries like healthcare and financial services that were previously off-limits." Collectively, the new features are logically constructed to help customers more effectively build and secure real-time AI tools, Catanzano continued. However, model monitoring and MLOps capabilities are not included and could help customers as they continue to invest in AI development. "They've focused heavily on the data layer and security controls, but they haven't addressed model monitoring, drift detection, or other MLOps concerns that also plague production AI systems," Catanzano said. "[However], that may be intentional given their focus on being the streaming foundation rather than a complete AI platform."