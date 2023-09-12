Using generative AI to improve VoIP communications

As generative AI continues to gain traction, one of its most intriguing use cases is how it will integrate with voice services, like voice over IP. AI-based VoIP is nothing new. The technology has been used to power bots in both business phones and call centers for years.

But with generative AI boasting the ability to intelligently respond to user requests, VoIP AI has the potential to let enterprises slash their internal communications expenses by letting AI handle tasks formerly handled by humans.

Let's examine some key capabilities and business benefits of adding generative AI to VoIP services.

VoIP AI capabilities 1. Conference capabilities Communication gaps between employees can be addressed through AI capabilities that perform administrative tasks. VoIP AI can be programmed to act as a virtual assistant and repeatedly perform intelligent high-priority tasks: Scheduling conferences.

Setting meeting reminders.

Welcoming guests.

Operating live video conferences.

Marking attendance.

Managing call duration.

Displaying information.

Translating in real-time.

Displaying live subtitles.

Noting down important points.

Providing voice-to-text and text-to-voice services. 2. Advanced analytics Enterprise client communication processes encompass many steps: managing call routing data, storing messages, recording demographics and gathering other information to train staff. AI can perform data analysis to formulate predictive analytics to efficiently categorize customer behavior, engagement, requirements and patterns. During customer calls, chatbots quickly retrieve the analyzed data for better assistance. In addition, VoIP AI for internal communications can provide an overview of employee behavior and engagement to identify performance metrics. Enterprises can tap into that data to improve their policies, work ethics, marketing strategies and even make changes to their main products and services. 3. Pattern recognition This is a key benefit of generative AI as pattern recognition identifies repeated behaviors and requirements. AI technology can collect and store customer data in various forms of interaction, including text, voice and video calls. The data is then converted from voice-to-text or video-to-text for analysis. When a customer calls, the AI will retrieve the caller's data to identify patterns and predict reasons for the call. Pattern recognition drives more effective internal communication and customer call routing, especially for marketing and sales. This process can also be used to identify and block fraudulent or spam callers. 4. Customer chatbots Enterprises with interactive voice response (IVR) systems can use VoIP AI to offer more tailored experiences for customers, which can reduce average wait times and create faster ticket resolution. Using large sets of existing data, an AI-driven chatbot can process more complex customer inquiries, troubleshoot issues and offer self-service. AI chatbots can also address different communication channels and formats, including text, audio and video. 5. Natural language processing Companies can boost customer engagement by incorporating NLP for automatic speech recognition, translation and transcription to generate smart responses in live conferencing. Unstructured caller data is used to train the AI model for hyper-customized interactions, enabling chatbots, for example, to assist global customers in their preferred languages. 6. Automatic call routing Using AI to determine how calls are routed helps companies beef up their customer service. Not only does the technology use machine learning for predictive analytics and skill-based classification for call routing, but it also identifies customers by their voice or behavioral patterns and transfers calls more efficiently. In case of errors, VoIP AI automatically reroutes calls to the relevant department.