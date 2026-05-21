How AI innovation is driving network observability tool churn

Many IT organizations are turning to AI as they plan to replace the tools they now use to monitor and troubleshoot their networks.

Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) recently surveyed 352 network management professionals for the 2026 edition of its biennial research report, Network Management Megatrends. The research found that 33% of IT organizations are very likely to replace their network observability tools over the next two years. In 2024, only 26% felt that strongly about tool replacement. Another 40% in this year's report said they were somewhat likely to replace a tool.

NetOps pros consider AI as they seek better tools On the surface, the reason for the increase in tool churn is obvious. Only 32% of networking pros told EMA they were completely satisfied with their current tools. The average research participant said better tools would proactively prevent 53% of network faults and performance issues they now face. EMA asked respondents what would most motivate them to replace a network observability tool. Fifty-four percent pointed to AI-driven insights and automation. Notably, 55% of respondents also told EMA that AI features are a requirement when they evaluate network management tools in general. "We definitely want something agentic that is actively working on problems," a network tools lead with a multinational bank recently told EMA. "I don't see us changing vendors in the next fiscal year, but it's something we would do in the future." Previous EMA research found that network pros would most like to apply AI to the following aspects of day-to-day network operations: Problem detection . Fifty-eight percent of network teams want AI to help them proactively detect network trouble before it impacts the business. This enables them to reduce downtime and service disruptions, a key measure of NetOps success.

. Fifty-eight percent of network teams want AI to help them proactively detect network trouble before it impacts the business. This enables them to reduce downtime and service disruptions, a key measure of NetOps success. Alert management . Fifty-three percent of network teams believe AI can streamline and improve the process of configuring alert policies and thresholds, while also reducing noise and enriching alerts with actionable information.

. Fifty-three percent of network teams believe AI can streamline and improve the process of configuring alert policies and thresholds, while also reducing noise and enriching alerts with actionable information. Problem resolution. Fifty-one percent of network teams believe newer agentic capabilities from tool vendors can troubleshoot problems and identify fixes. AI can present this remediation as a suggestion or act automatically without human involvement.