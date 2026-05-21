8 AI costs leaders don't always budget for but should

The most significant costs of enterprise AI adoption aren't always the ones that appear in technology budgets.

Businesses can easily quantify spending on infrastructure, licensing, integration and cloud services because those expenses appear in financial plans and invoices. But other costs, including failed AI initiatives, lost opportunities from prolonged experimentation, regulatory exposure, reputational risk and employee frustration and turnover, are far harder to measure. These hidden costs often accumulate gradually, and, by the time a company recognizes them, they can exceed the original investment.

Most discussions around AI spending focus on operational concerns, such as data preparation, implementation complexity and use-based model costs. While those issues matter, they're relatively predictable expenses that can be planned and budgeted for.

The more difficult costs to anticipate are often strategic rather than technical. They emerge through governance challenges, workforce dynamics, operational disruptions, decision-making shifts and long-term competitive pressure.

Eight AI costs rarely appear in vendor proposals or early ROI estimates.

1. The cost of failed AI initiatives Massachusetts Institute of Technology's "The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025" report found that 95% of enterprise generative AI pilots fail to deliver measurable ROI or scale beyond experimentation. While significant attention has been paid to why AI projects stall, far less focus has been placed on what those stalled efforts cost companies. The direct costs, such as engineering hours, consulting fees, vendor contracts and implementation spending, are relatively easy to identify. The indirect costs are often much larger. Failed initiatives can consume months of attention before companies are forced to unwind systems, reverse workflow changes and replace tools that have already been integrated into operations. Many organizations approach AI with a 'shotgun strategy', launching projects without a clear business rationale and focusing on AI for AI's sake. Jiaxi ZhuHead of analytics at Google Customer Solutions "Many organizations approach AI with a 'shotgun strategy', launching projects without a clear business rationale and focusing on AI for AI's sake," said Jiaxi Zhu, head of analytics at Google Customer Solutions. Success depends on embedding AI into real workflows rather than treating it as a standalone experiment, which is one reason many pilots struggle to survive beyond the testing phase, he added. However, the internal effects of failed initiatives can be even more damaging. High-profile AI setbacks often reduce employee confidence in leadership and engineering teams and make executives hesitant to support future experimentation. As a result, businesses can spend months rebuilding trust before new AI initiatives gain momentum.

2. The cost of perpetual piloting Not all AI costs stem from outright failure. In many companies, the bigger issue is that AI initiatives never progress beyond experimentation. Across businesses, it's common to see AI initiatives with strong technical potential that stall before reaching production. Governance bottlenecks, unclear ownership, complex integration and regulatory caution can slow or halt deployment. The problem is usually organizational readiness rather than technical preparedness, said Barbara Roos, founder and principal at Trailhead Communications, a firm that advises businesses on the human side of AI adoption. "The most common culprit isn't technical; it's the gap between what leaders expect and what organizations are actually ready to deliver," she said. Scaling AI requires changing how people work, how data flows and how decisions get made across a much messier organizational reality, she added. Pilots often succeed because they operate in controlled environments insulated from those challenges. Once businesses attempt to scale, however, those hidden constraints surface quickly. The cost of this prolonged experimentation rarely shows up in financial reporting, but it can weaken competitive positioning over time. While one company remains stuck testing use cases, competitors move ahead, gaining operational advantages through automation, efficiency and faster decision-making.

3. The cost of retrofitting governance and compliance Many businesses deploy AI first and address governance later -- an approach that often becomes more expensive over time. As regulations such as the EU AI Act evolve, finance, healthcare and other companies face stricter oversight and more pressure to ensure their AI systems are explainable, auditable and properly governed. When these safeguards aren't built in from the start, they have to be bolted on afterward. That means extra engineering work, heavier documentation, model revalidation and renegotiating with vendors. In some cases, businesses might even need to pause or rebuild systems entirely to meet compliance requirements. As AI systems move from experimentation to production, governance becomes a core requirement rather than an option. This point is typically where businesses shift their focus from basic activity metrics to measuring real business impact and accountability, Zhu noted. However, the biggest cost is often the disruption that follows. Regulatory reviews slow deployments, pull legal and compliance teams into lengthy oversight processes, and ultimately delay how quickly AI initiatives scale across the business.

4. The cost of talent gaps and workforce turnover AI talent shortages remain a major challenge for companies, but the real cost goes beyond high salaries and competitive hiring markets. When pilots are shut down without a proper handoff, lessons about data gaps, workflow friction and past successes often disappear with the project team, forcing future initiatives to relearn old problems. Barbara RoosFounder and principal at Trailhead Communications When businesses move ahead without the right mix of engineering, data architecture and domain expertise, they can end up with systems that look solid in testing but break down in real-world environments. Fixing those issues isn't simple and could mean bringing in outside specialists, system redesigns and additional development cycles that weren't part of the original plan. At the same time, AI systems require ongoing maintenance as business conditions evolve. Models must be updated, retrained and continuously monitored, creating an ongoing operational workload that companies frequently underestimate during planning. Workforce turnover introduces another hidden cost. The people who build these systems carry a lot of knowledge about how models were designed, what trade-offs were made and where the weak points are. When they leave, organizations can spend months piecing that context back together, troubleshooting issues and getting new team members up to speed. Businesses can lose valuable institutional knowledge even before employees leave, Trailhead's Roos said. "When pilots are shut down without a proper handoff, lessons about data gaps, workflow friction and past successes often disappear with the project team, forcing future initiatives to relearn old problems," she said.

5. The cost of human-in-the-loop scaling One of the biggest misconceptions in enterprise AI is that automation will steadily reduce the need for human labor. As AI systems take on more complex and high-stakes tasks, especially in legal, healthcare and financial environments, human oversight doesn't disappear. Instead, it becomes more concentrated and, in many cases, more expensive. The hidden cost most CIOs miss isn't infrastructure. It's the productivity tax of unenabled users. AI usage without enablement can actually slow skilled workers down. Nick MisnerCOO of Cybrary "Human in the loop is sold as a feature," said Nick Misner, COO of Cybrary, a workforce enablement platform. "In practice, it's a recurring operating cost almost nobody budgets for." When employees aren't properly trained to work with AI, human oversight becomes slower, more resource-intensive and a continuing operational cost, he added. Misner also highlighted a frequently overlooked productivity effect: "The hidden cost most CIOs miss isn't infrastructure. It's the productivity tax of unenabled users. AI usage without enablement can actually slow skilled workers down." In practice, while AI accelerates drafting or initial outputs, businesses still rely on subject matter experts to verify and audit results. And at scale, even quick review cycles add up and start to eat into the efficiency gains AI was meant to deliver.

6. The cost of model drift and continuous data dependency AI models don't stay accurate forever. Over time, changes in customer behavior, market dynamics and internal operations cause model performance to degrade -- a phenomenon known as model drift. This change is often gradual and difficult to detect. For example, outputs might become slightly less accurate or less relevant without any clear failure point. As a result, companies often underestimate what it takes to maintain performance over time. Enterprise data dependencies make this challenge even more complex. Data preparation is often still treated as a one-time exercise, but that assumption breaks down in production. As customer behavior shifts, products change and internal processes evolve, models can fall out of sync with how the business operates. To address this, many companies rely on real-time data pipelines and retrieval-augmented generation architectures to continuously feed updated information into models. This introduces a permanent operational layer across data infrastructure, monitoring and governance. Keeping production systems reliable isn't a one-time effort. It requires ongoing retraining, validation, monitoring and regular updates to underlying data. This maintenance burden is continuous rather than episodic, Roos said. "This isn't a one-time effort. As models are updated and workflows evolve, the standard for what good looks like has to be continuously recalibrated," she added. Especially for businesses running multiple models, these upkeep requirements turn into a continuous expense rather than a background task. As a result, many teams are treating AI maintenance less as occasional tuning and more as an ongoing discipline that needs to be built into day-to-day operations. 7. The cost of inference and architectural lock-in While most businesses focus on the cost of training AI models, the ongoing expense of inference --every query, request or interaction -- ends up being the most significant long-term driver of spending. This becomes even more complicated when systems are tightly built around a single vendor or model API. While this can speed up development in the short term, it also creates dependency. If pricing changes, models get deprecated or performance shifts, companies might need to rework large parts of their AI stack, from integrations and prompts to validation workflows. Peter Garraghan, founder and chief science officer at Mindgard, an AI security company, noted that these costs are often unpredictable because enterprise AI pricing is constantly evolving. "Token amounts and costs of today aren't the same as tomorrow," he said. "This is due to the vendors themselves increasing prices, forcing customers to adopt newer models from deprecating older versions and just increased enterprise usage." AI systems create reputational risk for enterprises the same way as their core products and services when they go down, fail or leak customer data. Peter GarraghanFounder and chief science officer at Mindgard In some cases, this kind of rework costs nearly as much as the original build. To reduce this risk, businesses are moving toward architecture-agnostic setups, using abstraction layers that make it easier to switch or mix model providers without rebuilding everything from scratch.

8. The cost of reputational risk Reputational risk is one of the most difficult AI costs to quantify, but also one of the most consequential when things go wrong. AI systems that produce biased, inaccurate or harmful outputs can lead to public backlash, regulatory scrutiny and long-term brand damage. This can show up in many ways, from flawed hiring tools to biased recommendation systems to automated decisions that disadvantage certain groups. AI reputational risk increasingly mirrors the risks companies already face with critical digital systems, Garraghan said. "AI systems create reputational risk for enterprises the same way as their core products and services when they go down, fail or leak customer data," he said. Those risks range from harmful chatbot responses to adversarial attacks that expose sensitive business or customer information, he added. Data governance plays a crucial role in preventing this risk, according to Google Customer Solutions' Zhu. "A common source of reputational risk is not emphasizing the importance of data governance in AI development … poorly managed or biased data inadvertently feeds into AI projects." Roos added that reputational risk is also cumulative and often invisible. "As organizations produce more AI-generated content, outputs start to sound alike across organizations, original thinking gets diluted, and the distinctive voice that builds brand trust erodes slowly and almost invisibly," she said. The financial effect of reputational damage is rarely isolated, Roos said. It surfaces through customer churn, reduced trust, slower sales cycles and increased hiring friction. And unlike other costs, it's highly asymmetric -- strong AI performance is quickly treated as a baseline expectation, while failures attract disproportionate attention from customers, regulators and the media, she added.