Why enterprise AI stalls between pilot and production

Enterprise AI programs share a pattern that should concern anyone responsible for delivering ROI. Organizations are not struggling to build AI -- they are struggling to operationalize it.

The gap between a working pilot and a governed, reliable and production-grade AI capability has become the defining challenge of the current cycle, and it is where most AI budgets are quietly being consumed without showing returns.

Research from Omida, a division of Informa TechTarget, shows that only a small fraction of AI initiatives are delivering the projected value. The reasons for failure cluster consistently: 39% cite security and governance compliance, 37% cite high implementation cost, 30% cite limited access to AI talent and 29% cite integration with existing systems.

These are not exotic problems. They are the foundational data management challenges that have existed for decades, but now AI systems amplify and expose every weakness in the data estate.

The DIY problem Faced with pressure to move fast, most enterprises have taken the DIY route. Teams have built bespoke agents using open source frameworks, custom connectors and curated datasets. This approach works well in the experimentation phase. A motivated data science team can deliver a compelling demo in weeks. The trouble starts when that demo needs to become a production capability serving thousands of users, operating against live data, subject to regulatory review and responsible for decisions with business consequences. At that point, the hidden costs of DIY become visible. Custom pipelines need to be maintained by the team that built them. Governance must be retrofitted because it wasn't designed from the start. Integration points multiply as more systems need to feed the agents. Data quality degrades because there is no systematic stewardship. Every new agent requires another round of the same work, and the technical debt compounds. The market is beginning to recognize this. Conversations with data and analytics leaders over the past several months have surfaced the same frustration: teams want to stop building plumbing. They want trusted partners who bring coherent platforms rather than another set of pieces to integrate.

What operationalizing AI requires Getting AI from pilot to production at enterprise scale requires a specific set of capabilities that rarely exist in DIY stacks. A trusted data foundation Agents that act on bad data don't just produce bad answers; they scale risk. Every autonomous action an agent takes multiplies the consequences of any underlying data problem. A trusted foundation means complete, current and reliable data with clear lineage and the metadata infrastructure to prove it. This is where data products -- treated as first-class managed assets rather than ad hoc datasets -- have become essential. A semantic layer When multiple agents reason over the same data, they need to share meaning. Without a common semantic model, two agents will interpret the same field differently, produce inconsistent answers and undermine user trust. The semantic layer is where business meaning gets encoded once and applied everywhere, ensuring that when an agent references revenue, customer or risk score, every downstream consumer understands exactly what that means. Interoperability Enterprise AI doesn't live on a single platform. Agents need to access data, trigger workflows and coordinate with systems across the organization. The emergence of the Model Context Protocol as a standard is significant because it turns interoperability from a bespoke integration project into a reusable connection model. Organizations that bet on proprietary integration approaches will find themselves rebuilding as the ecosystem converges. Built-in governance The governance requirements for agentic AI are categorically different from those for traditional analytics. Agents act rather than report. They make sequential decisions, often without human review at each step. Audit trails, access controls and trust scoring need to be native to the platform rather than layered on top after the fact.

The shift from building to operationalizing The vendors who will win this cycle are the ones who recognize that customers don't want more AI tools. They want packaged capabilities that deliver trusted outcomes. The conversation is shifting from "what model should we use" to "how do we make sure our data is ready for AI" and "how do we govern what our agents do." This is a meaningful reframe. It moves AI out of the innovation lab and into the same operational discipline that governs every other enterprise system. It demands platforms rather than point solutions, governance rather than guardrails and trusted foundations rather than quick wins.