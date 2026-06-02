Best practices for integrating third-party AI with local systems

Third-party integrations are a fact of life for any enterprise. Outside SaaS has powered HR, finance, software development and other departments for years. AI is no different, and critical capabilities -- such as large language models -- are increasingly offered as third-party services or components.

But third-party integrations can be tricky. Despite the enormous appeal and potential value proposition of third-party AI services, outside AI providers carry risks. Businesses must properly integrate AI elements with internal data stores, applications, workflows and technical infrastructure while ensuring reliable performance, security and compliance. Without proper planning and governance, the various vulnerabilities of third-party AI integrations can wreak havoc on a business.

The vulnerabilities of integrating third-party AI Relying on outside AI services can reduce work, lower costs and accelerate time to market. This brings valuable benefits to today's fast-moving business environment. However, businesses must carefully integrate external AI into their existing software and systems, which can introduce new problems. Although all third-party integrations carry risks, AI vendors present three specific vulnerabilities. 1. Questionable or unclear data use AI vendors collect data each time a client uses their models or other software components. AI components might also need access to organization data stores, which the AI vendor might use for analytics and processing. It's critical to determine exactly what enterprise data third-party AI components access and understand precisely how the vendor retains and uses that data. Because a significant amount of enterprise data is confidential, sensitive and protected through compliance obligations, businesses should have definitive oversight and control over how a vendor accesses, stores and uses their data. 2. Unclear or fragmented permissions Every third-party component or service requires permission to access the business's systems and data. The sheer number of possible third-party components and potential enterprise systems and data stores in service can easily lead to incorrect, incomplete or inconsistent AI permissions -- any of which can result in security vulnerabilities and sensitive data exposure. Apply zero-trust policies and ensure that third-party AI components receive correct, complete and consistent permissions. 3. Poor governance Businesses must ensure that they -- and all their vendors -- share the same standards of governance and compliance. An AI vendor with weak or absent AI governance can potentially leak, share, resell or expose sensitive data or cause its AI components to perform inadequately. Businesses must ensure that AI vendors establish and maintain suitable AI governance.