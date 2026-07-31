Integrate structured and unstructured data for better AI outputs

The best AI outputs are fueled by both structured and unstructured data.

Structured data, by definition, has some kind of order, such as rows and columns. Unstructured data is the opposite, lacking any particular format. The data is just there, without being organized or structured in any particular way.

Organizations have both types of data spread across various systems and platforms. The ability to integrate these separate data types is critical as the use of AI technologies continues to grow.

This is particularly important for agentic AI, since an agent plans and executes across multi-step workflows instead of just returning an answer for a person to review.

Organizations are not using unstructured data nearly as effectively as they should be. According to IDC, unstructured data accounts for over 90% of enterprise data and is growing three times faster than structured data, but less than 1% is used in generative AI today. As such, many agents are working from a fraction of what an organization stores.

To give agents the full picture, IT leadership must ensure that they are getting the most out of the data they have.

What integration looks like in practice Multiple organizations have successfully combined structured and unstructured data for agentic AI. Two specific public examples can be found in the healthcare and insurance verticals. These examples show what the effort to integrate structured and unstructured data buys: time saved in one industry and money saved in the other. Healthcare Healthcare organizations have an overwhelming volume of data to manage. New Jersey-based healthcare provider PromptCare uses an AI agent to review unstructured medical records and assess whether a patient meets therapy qualification criteria. That data is measured against structured qualification criteria for a specific patient before a person makes the final call. According to PromptCare CIO Phil Merrell, the approach cut referral processing time from 15 days to four. Insurance Shift Technology's fraud-detection platform reads adjuster and investigator unstructured notes alongside structured claim fields such as policy dates and amounts. A company case study describes the platform linking a $525,000 kitchen-fire claim to a similar claim from two years earlier, a match that structured data alone would have missed.