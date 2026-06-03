How to choose a B2B e-commerce platform

E-commerce now drives more B2B revenue than the in-person channels that defined the category for decades. According to industry reports, e-commerce is a top revenue channel for organizations that offer it, and more than half of large B2B transactions, $1 million or greater, are processed through digital self-serve channels.

That shift puts platform selection at the forefront of organizational priorities. The timing is also urgent, as SAP ends mainstream maintenance for on-premises SAP Commerce next month, forcing one of the largest enterprise re-platforming events in years. Choosing the right B2B e-commerce platform now sets the trajectory for revenue, integration debt and customer experience.

What is a B2B e-commerce platform? A B2B e-commerce platform is the software stack that powers digital sales between businesses, handling product catalogs, account-specific pricing, order entry, payment terms, fulfillment hooks and the buyer self-service portal. Unlike consumer commerce, B2B platforms must accommodate multi-tier account hierarchies, customer-specific contract pricing, request-for-quote (RFQ) flows, credit limits, purchase approvals and procurement system integrations. The B2B e-commerce platform market features several vendors: Adobe Commerce -- a longstanding enterprise option with deep B2B feature parity.

-- a longstanding enterprise option with deep B2B feature parity. BigCommerce B2B Edition -- a Gartner Magic Quadrant Challenger six years running, with strong mid-market adoption.

-- a Gartner Magic Quadrant Challenger six years running, with strong mid-market adoption. commercetools -- API-first and composable, named a Gartner Leader for six straight years.

-- API-first and composable, named a Gartner Leader for six straight years. OroCommerce -- purpose-built for B2B workflows, five years in the Gartner Magic Quadrant.

-- purpose-built for B2B workflows, five years in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. Salesforce Agentforce Commerce -- consistently deemed a leader in industry reports.

-- consistently deemed a leader in industry reports. SAP Commerce Cloud -- recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for 11 consecutive years.

Scalability matters more than feature count Scalability is the architectural decision that compounds over time. Monolithic platforms accumulate integration debt as catalog, customer base and channel count expand. Headless commerce and composable commerce architectures decouple the storefront from back-end commerce logic, letting each component scale and evolve independently. The question for enterprise buyers is whether the platform supports composability today. The performance data backs the shift. Companies excelling at omnichannel sales, typically supported by composable digital ecosystems, capture up to 70% higher market share growth than their peers, according to McKinsey research. The practical question for enterprise buyers is whether the platform supports composability today, through documented APIs and modular extensibility, or whether scaling will require a significant upgrade in three to five years.

Essential features to evaluate A serviceable B2B platform handles how businesses actually buy. The non-negotiable platform features include the following: Account hierarchies and role-based access -- parent-child account structures with permissions that mirror the buyer's organization.

-- parent-child account structures with permissions that mirror the buyer's organization. Contract and tier pricing -- account-specific price lists, volume discounts and customer-segment pricing rules.

-- account-specific price lists, volume discounts and customer-segment pricing rules. Quote-to-cash workflows -- RFQ handling that converts to a purchase order without manual re-keying.

-- RFQ handling that converts to a purchase order without manual re-keying. Credit limits and payment terms -- net-30/60/90 terms, pay-on-account and credit ceiling enforcement.

-- net-30/60/90 terms, pay-on-account and credit ceiling enforcement. Punchout catalogs -- direct integration with buyer procurement systems such as Coupa, SAP Ariba and Jaggaer.

-- direct integration with buyer procurement systems such as Coupa, SAP Ariba and Jaggaer. Approval workflows -- configurable rules that route orders for sign-off based on deal size, product mix or buyer role.

-- configurable rules that route orders for sign-off based on deal size, product mix or buyer role. Bulk and reorder tools -- CSV upload, saved order templates and one-click reorder from order history. Newer checklist additions include AI-assisted reorder recommendations and agent-commerce APIs that expose pricing and inventory to autonomous purchasing agents. The native feature catalog matters less than whether the platform can support these patterns without heavy customization.

ERP and CRM integration B2B sellers consistently rank ERP and CRM integration as their top operational challenge. The reason is structural: Master data, product information, customer accounts, inventory levels and pricing rules live in the ERP, while customer history and service interactions live in the CRM. A platform that cannot synchronize bidirectionally with both creates duplicate data, inconsistent pricing and stockouts. The integration payoff is significant. Companies running integrated commerce-ERP stacks see meaningful sales lifts and overall reductions in order error rates. The right question is not whether a platform offers ERP connectors but how those connectors handle real-time sync, exception handling and the schema drift that follows any ERP upgrade.

Cost considerations License fees are the smallest part of the total cost of ownership. Industry implementation data puts a light SaaS portal at $20,000 to $80,000 in year one, a mid-market deployment at $80,000 to $300,000, and an enterprise build at $300,000 to $1 million-plus. A fully composable custom build can run between $500,000 and $2 million-plus. The spread of costs is driven by integration complexity, catalog data quality, customization depth and operational support. Commerce migrations typically run in multiple phases and require process redesign to control cost, meaning the platform decision is also a business-process decision.

User experience and customer engagement The buy-side has voted on what good looks like. A recent Gartner sales survey found that 67% of B2B buyers prefer a rep-free buying experience. McKinsey reports that 54% of decision-makers will abandon or switch suppliers after a poor omnichannel customer experience. 67% of B2B buyers prefer a rep-free buying experience. Gartner sales survey That makes self-service depth and interface quality direct revenue inputs, not soft factors. Buyers expect product configurators, real-time inventory, transparent pricing, order tracking and persistent saved carts, features that many B2B platforms still bolt on rather than build in. A caveat on personalization, though, as Digital Commerce 360 reported that 53% of B2B buyers felt personalization hurt their most recent purchase journey, with irrelevant suggestions correlating with purchase regret. Personalization belongs on the roadmap, but only behind clean fundamentals.