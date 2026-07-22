Making the case for vertical UC: ROI, compliance and efficiency

Even as unified communications platforms reach feature parity, enterprise IT leaders are shifting focus away from one-size-fits-all deployments to vertical-specific implementations that drive measurable outcomes.

Verticalized UC gives organizations the flexibility to deploy services designed to meet their specific needs, such as meeting regulatory requirements and optimizing communications for field workers. Metrigy's research data show a wide variance in UC approaches across verticals.

Case in point: According to Metrigy's "AI in Workplace Collaboration: 2026-27" study, use of AI tools within UC platforms is 23% higher among financial services firms than in the overall pool of participants. Healthcare organizations, on the other hand, are more likely to rely on voice communications, as well as wireless devices, in hospital settings than other types of companies.

Quantifying the ROI of vertical UC Verticalized UC ROI will vary by industry. Several examples seen in Metrigy's research include: Revenue increase within retail organizations . Retailers route calls to in-store employees to provide product support or check in-store inventory.

. Retailers route calls to in-store employees to provide product support or check in-store inventory. Financial services firms reduce the risk and cost of compliance management. These firms deploy UC platforms with built-in capabilities for capture and e-discovery.

These firms deploy UC platforms with built-in capabilities for capture and e-discovery. Improved efficiency in healthcare organizations . Institutions provide real time data access and guidance to physicians and nurses by using communications systems that integrate with patient management systems.

. Institutions provide real time data access and guidance to physicians and nurses by using communications systems that integrate with patient management systems. Education organizations meeting regulatory requirements. Schools and other institutions can comply with regulations such as Alyssa's Law in those states that require passive emergency notification systems in classrooms. Ultimately, the ROI will depend on the specific operating environment, but in each of these cases, commodity UC platforms without special capabilities for verticals may not deliver the same ROI that's possible when features tailored to the company's use cases are available.

Compliance advantages Regulated organizations -- especially those in financial services, government and healthcare -- reap the most value from verticalized UC. Compliance is especially challenging as companies move beyond voice to a mix of desktop and mobile apps for internal and external messaging. Verticalized UC platforms, either natively or with integrated partners, may offer the following capabilities: Automated capture, classification and archiving of communications.

Detection of compliance violations in stored and potentially even live communications.

Support for localized regulations such as data storage and data sovereignty.

Detection of personally identifiable information in calls, messages, and meetings.

Support for specific compliance requirements, as well as government security certifications.

Operational efficiencies Verticalized UC platforms eliminate the need for organizations to create or bolt on additional products to meet their specific needs. Planning, rollout and ongoing management are optimized for each industry. Additionally, verticalized UC offerings minimize the need for custom app development and modification. For example, a healthcare-specific UC platform is more likely to provide out-of-the-box integration with healthcare records management platforms.