Why vertical UC platforms beat one-size-fits-all services

While most unified communications providers offer a core set of common services, such as calling, messaging and video conferencing, a one-size-fits-all platform approach may not meet the highly specialized needs of many industries.

Healthcare, financial services, and educational institutions, for example, require specialized capabilities tailored to their operating environments. As a result, a growing number of unified communications (UC) providers are delivering offerings customized for specific vertical needs.

How vertical UC requirements may differ Industries often have specific communications needs based on their operating and regulatory environments. Some specific examples include the following: Education. Communications systems within educational environments may require support for emergency notification and paging systems, as well as for local and state laws like Alyssa's Law, which requires in-classroom silent alarm systems for emergency notifications. Educational organizations may require their UC platforms to integrate with classroom and student management systems, such as Canvas and Blackboard.

Communications systems within educational environments may require support for emergency notification and paging systems, as well as for local and state laws like Alyssa's Law, which requires in-classroom silent alarm systems for emergency notifications. Educational organizations may require their UC platforms to integrate with classroom and student management systems, such as Canvas and Blackboard. Financial Services. Requirements include ensuring call data capture for compliance and e-discovery, and protecting personally identifiable information like account numbers. Guidance provided by AI assistance tools during calls must also be documented in the event of a dispute over financial advice.

Requirements include ensuring call data capture for compliance and e-discovery, and protecting personally identifiable information like account numbers. Guidance provided by AI assistance tools during calls must also be documented in the event of a dispute over financial advice. Healthcare. Requirements may include mobile phone and paging support, as well as integration with patient management systems. Support for patient scheduling through an AI IVR is also a rapidly emerging requirement. In all cases, UC platforms must support regulatory requirements, such as HIPAA, to ensure patient confidentiality. Inbound call queues must automatically adapt to availability during peak times.

Requirements may include mobile phone and paging support, as well as integration with patient management systems. Support for patient scheduling through an AI IVR is also a rapidly emerging requirement. In all cases, UC platforms must support regulatory requirements, such as HIPAA, to ensure patient confidentiality. Inbound call queues must automatically adapt to availability during peak times. Retail. Needs may include the ability to direct inbound calls to specific departments or to workers on the floor who can respond to customer requests. Retail organizations may also require inbound IVR systems to integrate with inventory management and enable customers to check inventory levels or to put products on hold.

During peak times, retail locations may wish to redirect calls that are not answered in a timely manner to stores with more available capacity. Often, role- and shift-based accounts are required to manage customer queues and ensure proper call routing. Integration with scheduling management software may also be required. Additional requirements may include support for non-standard endpoints, such as hardened phones in manufacturing or industrial facilities; incident response management integration and support for cellular or satellite communications for remote operating areas.