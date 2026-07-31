Understanding the network-as-software transformation

Modern networking is transitioning from its hardware-centric roots to a software-driven infrastructure as enterprises race to achieve digital transformation goals and objectives.

Managing hybrid, multi-cloud and distributed environments using traditional manual methods has become a growing challenge. For IT leaders, using a network-as-software approach offers significant business value, ranging from greater operational agility to more efficient infrastructure management.

This article examines why network management is shifting from hardware-driven to software-driven workflows. The result is a modern operating model that enables automated execution and comprehensive network service delivery.

From hardware administration to programmable infrastructure Enterprise networking is evolving from manual, device-by-device administration to programmable infrastructure managed through software. The technologies driving this evolution include the following: Infrastructure as code.

Software-defined networking.

APIs.

GitOps.

A consolidation of NetOps and DevOps.

Continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD).

Network as a service (NaaS). These technologies let organizations standardize deployments, automate configuration and set the stage for consistent policy enforcement across hybrid and cloud environments. By reducing manual intervention and configuration drift, organizations can improve operational efficiency, scalability and reliability as they lay the groundwork to use software development practices to enhance network services.

NetOps, DevOps and GitOps reshape network operations Network professionals are adapting software development practices to streamline network services and ensure resilience. These practices include NetOps, DevOps and GitOps. Version-controlled infrastructure repositories and automated workflows improve governance and operational consistency. These approaches result in fewer human errors, easier provisioning, improved visibility and faster rollback of configuration changes. They enable scalable, predictable operations to meet today's fast-changing business requirements. NetOps, DevOps and GitOps are the foundations of continuous improvement and effective change management.

CI/CD and the automation of network change management Network teams are applying CI/CD principles to enterprise networking to automate infrastructure changes. Automated pipelines verify network changes before deployment by testing configurations against predefined policies, validating dependencies and identifying potential conflicts. CI/CD enables the following: Policy enforcement that ensures new configurations satisfy security, compliance and operational standards.

Automated deployment pipelines that apply approved changes consistently across environments. Together, these capabilities reduce manual review, improve change accuracy and create a more predictable process for managing network infrastructure. For IT leaders, CI/CD provides controlled, repeatable processes for overseeing network change while reducing operational risk and supporting business continuity. They pave the way for a software-driven network services model.

NaaS as a business model for software-driven networking NaaS lets organizations subscribe to network capabilities rather than rely on traditional hardware ownership. NaaS encompasses programmable infrastructure, software-defined networking and automation technologies. The model supports the consumption-based networking often found in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. NaaS is a natural extension of software-driven networking rather than a standalone technology. It provides organizations with scalability, operational flexibility and simplified infrastructure management, offering them a more dynamic approach to network management.

How these approaches relate to each other Each approach enables a different part of their digital transformation, including the following: Programmable infrastructure

A new operating model.

Automated execution.

A modern network service delivery model that supports business objectives. Each component plays a role in a network-as-software strategy. NetOps, DevOps and GitOps. How teams manage infrastructure.

How teams manage infrastructure. CI/CD and automation. How teams safely and consistently deliver network changes.

How teams safely and consistently deliver network changes. NaaS. How the business consumes resulting network capabilities. Together, these components transform the organization from a hardware-centric infrastructure to a software-driven operating model.

Strategic considerations for network infrastructure leaders Align network modernization with broader business objectives and digital transformation strategies. This is a shift from technology implementation to executive decision-making. A shift to software development principles requires organizations to address workforce readiness, including upskilling network teams and fostering closer collaboration between networking, cloud and software engineering functions. Establish strong governance practices that support policy consistency, change control, security and compliance within programmable environments. These practices ensure deliberate decision-making that aligns with ever-changing business requirements. IT leaders must evaluate modernization initiatives based on measurable business outcomes such as operational efficiency, deployment speed, resilience and reduced operational risk.