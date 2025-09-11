How AI in training and development can bridge IT talent gaps

As the IT skills gap continues to challenge organizations, strategic AI implementation offers a promising approach to bridge the divide. There are myriad ways organizations can use AI to address talent gaps effectively.

To determine the best path forward for AI-based training initiatives, identify the potential benefits of each and then pinpoint the specific methods to pursue. Possible approaches include performing skills gap analyses, personalizing training, freeing resources through automation and using AI-based support and code generation.

AI can analyze and identify skills gaps and training needs IT operations roles are complex and ever-changing. AI combines performance metrics and training histories to identify current staff skills. It then compares this information against business requirements and industry standards to spotlight gaps. The following areas are where IT operations teams commonly face gaps: Artificial intelligence and machine learning management.

Cloud administration, especially around multi-cloud and hybrid cloud deployments.

Cybersecurity and penetration testing.

DevOps. AI offers the benefit of being objective, alleviating concerns with supervisor reviews and employee self-assessment. Begin the process by collecting all possible skills data for the IT team. Use AI to map skills by role, using "required" and "existing" labels. AI identifies and prioritizes gaps before recommending development plans. Use a similar process for ongoing training monitoring, enabling rapid adjustment to staff and business requirement changes.

AI develops personalized training Once you've identified specific skills gaps, it's time to address those opportunities by implementing a targeted and effective upskilling plan. Using AI assistance, generate personalized development plans to address skills gaps. Keep in mind the following career development aspects: Employee preferences and interests, such as cloud, DevOps or disaster recovery.

Business requirements, such as an upcoming multi-cloud deployment or a new web app rollout.

Evolving technologies, such as software-defined storage.

Industry regulations, such as data sovereignty in the cloud, HIPAA and other privacy requirements, or local sustainability initiatives. AI assists with personalized learning plans that recommend various development methods, which include the following: Formal instructor-led training, whether in-person or online.

Informal mentorship by other experienced staff members.

Vendor or product certifications, such as cloud and/or OS certifications.

AI automates processes to free up time Time is critical, especially when addressing skills gaps or training needs. AI, through workflow automation and process optimization, can significantly help with this. AI increases efficiency in three key areas to free time for IT staff members to improve their skills: AI identifies opportunities for automation and optimization by assessing existing workflows and practices. AI can automate common troubleshooting steps. IT staff implement AI software for monitoring, optimization and automation. AI can handle many automation tasks. Here are a few common examples: Patch management.

System monitoring.

Configuration management.

Network traffic analysis and optimization.

User account and password reset tasks.

AI offers real-time job support In addition to formal learning plans, AI offers more precise and immediate support. AI-powered chatbots are a resource for quick answers to standard questions. For example, AI chatbots can help with the following scenarios: A developer asks for a specific Python code snippet to accomplish a task.

A cloud administrator asks for the VM deployment process within a given cloud service provider's environment.

A system admin requests help accomplishing a task in Microsoft Entra ID. Instead of conducting lengthy web searches or reviewing product documentation, operations team members can ask the AI chatbot direct questions and receive specific and useful answers that enable them to complete a task quickly. One time-consuming component of IT staffing is onboarding. Digital mentors and assistants help smooth onboarding by answering questions about processes or practices specific to the organization, enhancing productivity for all team members.

AI code generation frees resources Another way AI frees up resources and optimizes IT processes is through automated code generation and review. Employees can then apply the time saved to training or other career development endeavors. Here are some examples of how AI can help achieve this: Automating repetitive tasks using basic code for configuration management, data storage and other standard jobs.

Improving developer efficiency by removing basic programming tasks.

Identifying and reducing human error by applying best practices and offering code review.

Guiding less experienced developers through advanced tasks, letting senior developers focus on tasks only they can do. AI-generated code helps IT operations teams that rely on infrastructure as code and automated cloud scaling processes.

Benefits of using AI to address talent gaps Integrating AI into your strategy for filling talent gaps in the IT operations team offers a range of direct and indirect benefits. These include targeted training, data-driven decision-making and increased employee engagement. Consider the following benefits: Employees prefer practical training targeting their needs rather than broader approaches that cover material they already know or don't need for their role.

Training programs become more scalable and cost-effective.

AI improves predictive workforce planning to forecast skills shortages so they can be addressed proactively.

Improved skills management and development reduces turnover.

AI-enhanced skills gap management improves the organization's ability to adapt quickly to new technologies or demands, future-proofing deployments and enabling agility.

Employees appreciate proactive career development opportunities, which in turn improves engagement. Reducing turnover with employee engagement and investment is a significant benefit. This ongoing problem deserves attention due to the cost of selecting, onboarding and losing employees with specialized skills.

AI tools to address talent gaps Various tools help organizations use AI to identify and address skills gaps. One set of resources focuses on using AI to manage training, while the other provides IT operations automation that frees resources for skills development. AI-based assessment and training management examples include these platforms: iMocha. Performs real-time skills assessment based on a defined skills library.

Performs real-time skills assessment based on a defined skills library. Codility. Runs coding assessments with customized scenarios.

Runs coding assessments with customized scenarios. Looop. Establishes personalized assessments and learning plans.

Establishes personalized assessments and learning plans. IBM SkillsBuild. Develops skills using assessments, digital training and project-based learning. AI-based operations platforms include offerings from these vendors: Resolve. Tracks recurring support issues and performance while integrating AI into standard IT operations tasks.

Tracks recurring support issues and performance while integrating AI into standard IT operations tasks. Datadog. Offers IT operations automation, including proactive incident detection and resolution.

Offers IT operations automation, including proactive incident detection and resolution. Splunk IT Service Intelligence. Offers incident detection and management, visibility and service-level monitoring. Resources such as Nvidia's "AI Infrastructure and Operations Fundamentals" self-paced course provide deeper insights into integrating AI into IT operations processes.