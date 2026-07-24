NetScout doubles AI DDoS defenses after infrastructure buy

After assuming control of the infrastructure behind its Arbor CloudDDoS attack mitigation service, NetScout's first move has been doubling its capacity to keep up with AI-driven attacks.

NetScout markets a variety of network observability and security tools, including distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attack mitigation through its Arbor product line , which includes the Arbor Cloud hosted service and Arbor Edge on-premises device-level DDoS defenses.

During DDoS attacks, malicious actors use compromised computer systems to overwhelm networks with large amounts of traffic, resulting in a denial of service to users. These attacks have grown to monstrous size in the age of AI: the largest DDoS attack on record, by the Aisuru botnet in late 2025, topped out at 31.4 terabits per second (Tbps) of network traffic throughput.

DDoS attacks have also become more frequent, more variable and more sophisticated as AI makes mounting such attacks more accessible to less-skilled attackers, said Chris Steffen, an analyst at Enterprise Management Associates.

"Five years ago, building a botnet took real black hat skills," Steffen wrote in an email to TechTarget. "Now, pretty much anyone can rent an AI bot army that already knows how to dodge your defenses and is getting smarter by the day."

Shoring up the shield against AI DDoS attacks In response, NetScout unveiled its new 33 Tbps capacity this week, up from a previous peak of 15 Tbps, achieved through investments in network switching and routing hardware and internet transit bandwidth for the cloud infrastructure it acquired from DigiCert Inc. for $55 million on May 1. It gives us a leg up from a cost model perspective...But more importantly, it gives us the ability to do fast integration to continue improving defense mechanisms. Carlos Morales, SVP & GM, Arbor Cloud, NetScout Previously, NetScout controlled the software and services of Arbor Cloud, acquired as part of the company's $2.3 billion deal for Danaher Corporation's communications business in 2015, but a partner managed the infrastructure behind it. That infrastructure changed hands multiple times over the years, ultimately becoming part of DigiCert before NetScout moved to bring it in-house. Taking control of the infrastructure rather than relying on a partner allowed NetScout to quickly enhance its capacity to absorb network traffic on behalf of customers through its Arbor Cloud service, said Carlos Morales, senior vice president and general manager of Arbor Cloud, in an interview with TechTarget. "As one company, it gives us a leg up from a cost model perspective, because we're using our own devices and our own software," Morales said. "But more importantly, it gives us the ability to do fast integration to continue improving defense mechanisms." By intercepting customers' traffic during a DDoS attack, Arbor Cloud can separate malicious traffic from normal traffic, and route the normal traffic back to the customer, a process called traffic scrubbing. The boosted capacity will help Arbor's traffic scrubbing service keep up with ever-growing AI DDoS attack volumes, Morales said. John Grady John Grady The move puts NetScouton a par with Akamai's 20 Tbps scrubbing capacity and inching closer to Cloudflare's globally distributed content delivery networks, which the vendor claims can bring 500 Tbps capacity to bear for DDoS mitigation. "It’s a good amount of capacity they’re adding, so this puts them in the top tier in that regard," wrote John Grady, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget, in an email this week. "Arbor was historically an on-premises, hardware-based company. So with this move they're prioritizing cloud mitigation capabilities, which are critical in today's environment of large, AI-generated attacks."