Cisco provides extra-secure Webex for U.S. government

Cisco revealed Wednesday that it is ramping up cloud-based security for its team collaboration platform, Webex, to be used by U.S. national security and defense personnel starting in 2024.

The special air-gapped cloud security will ensure the government's cloud network will be cloistered away from public networks and operable only by authorized personnel on U.S. territory.

National security and defense personnel already use high-security Cisco Webex for on-premises communication tools including calling, messaging, meeting and file sharing, according to Cisco.

"Webex has had a government secure offering for years," said Sean Spradling, an analyst at The Futurum Group. "The Webex announcement of an air-gapped solution isn't the end of the work, but it's one of the last major milestones on the way to SaaS solutions offering an across-the-board higher degree of security than on-prem solutions ever could."

Cisco in 2020 unveiled the Webex Legislate dashboard to enable expanded features for government organizations. The dashboard is tailored to government tasks, such as passing legislation -- it includes buttons for voting and viewing how users voted, for example.

Cloud vs. on-premises networks Now, Cisco is expanding its secure offerings to the cloud, as cloud networking has become more common. Security has always been seen as one of the cornerstone arguments for on-prem models, and these announcements from Webex are just another step toward that argument falling apart. Sean SpradlingAnalyst, The Futurum Group "There has been an active debate about the natural balance between cloud and on-premises deployments," Spradling said. Security is one controversial aspect of that debate, he said. "Security has always been seen as one of the cornerstone arguments for on-prem models, and these announcements from Webex are just another step toward that argument falling apart," Spradling said. Webex adheres to security rules as detailed by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, which requires a U.S. trusted cloud in the country. Local regulations and government security controls dictate specific security features for the tool. The high-security cloud offering aims to protect government data from cyber attacks, data breaches and security incidents, according to Cisco.