Cisco Galileo buy reflects blurring lines in AI observability

Cisco will fill an important part of its AI observability portfolio with its acquisition of Galileo, but many enterprise organizations are grappling with who should primarily use such a tool.

Galileo, founded in 2021, markets products spanning AI management categories, including model and output evaluation, production guardrails, and monitoring and observability. Terms of the deal with Cisco were not disclosed; the acquisition is expected to close in the fiscal fourth quarter for Cisco, between April 25 and July 25. Until then, the companies will continue to operate independently. Once the deal is finalized, Galileo will be integrated with the Cisco-Splunk Observability portfolio, according to a company blog post.

"Teams need visibility across the AI stack beyond signals like latency and errors," according to the post. "Observability must evaluate issues like hallucinations and bias, security metrics to detect [and] mitigate business risks, and track cost and usage metrics to ensure clear ROI."

Lacking visibility into AI agent behavior can have ugly results, according to one analyst.

Torsten Volk Torsten Volk

"I recently spoke with a data analyst who discovered that their model had used completely fabricated numbers to fill in gaps in financial reports that executives then relied on to make investment decisions," said Torsten Volk, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget. "Another example: an LLM that kept surfacing a competitor's products in its list of customer recommendations. And then there are the agentic workflows that are endlessly chatty, wasting a ton of money without much -- or anything -- to show for it."

With enterprise AI pilots stalling before reaching production, AI observability has become a critical consideration for enterprises and IT vendors, said Stephen Elliot, an analyst at IDC.

"Tech executives should be asking today of any vendor that's pitching an observability product, 'How do you help me reduce the risk of my AI use cases? How do you empower me with critical data that no one else can get?'" Elliot said.

Cisco's purchase potentially meets a critical need, but how well it integrates the acquisition is something one large enterprise customer will watch closely.

"The real question for practitioners is execution. Can Cisco make Galileo native to the Splunk workflow, or does it become another pane of glass nobody wants to manage?" said Steve Koelpin, principal AI observability engineer at a Fortune 50 company. "The acquisitions that work are the ones that disappear into the platform --the ones that don’t stay bolted on. Every enterprise already has too many dashboards."