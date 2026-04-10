ServiceNow AI pricing change takes on enterprise ROI struggles

ServiceNow users will now get built-in AI as the vendor shifts its product licensing and packaging to simplify deployment and make AI costs more predictable.

As of April 9, ServiceNow products will be offered at three new pricing tiers: Foundation, Advanced and Prime. Foundation will be for organizations that want to perform generative AI tasks such as summarization, insights and data extraction. Advanced will offer both deterministic and AI agent-executed workflows to execute specific tasks. The Prime level will be for companies that want to replace entire roles, such as Level 1 Service Desk, with AI agents.

"Now every ServiceNow customer and partner can use the right subset of AI, putting the dial where they are as it relates to their individual AI maturity model," said John Aisien, senior vice president and general manager of central product management, security and risk at ServiceNow, in an interview with Informa TechTarget.

All these new licensing tiers will fold in foundational AI layers of the ServiceNow platform that were previously separately purchased products, including a subset of its EmployeeWorks "conversational front door" for AI agents; Workflow Data Fabric; AI Control Tower and a new Context Engine. In addition to some per-seat licensing and other pricing meters, such as assets under management and storage volume, these products will include a pool of AI tokens that can be applied to different workloads depending on a customer's priorities. Aisien declined to disclose specific pricing details.

"Now that we're adding AI to every SKU, it makes sense to also include all the prerequisites necessary for that AI to be used, as opposed to saying, 'Hey, you bought the car, but, oh, you want a steering wheel? Oh, you want some windscreen wipers?'" Aisien said.

Vendor pricing changes tackle enterprise AI friction ServiceNow isn't the only vendor making AI pricing changes as enterprises broadly struggle to put AI into production and realize ROI using AI automation. HubSpot, for example, will change pricing for its AI agents starting April 14 based on new metering techniques. It will charge according tofactors such as the number of conversations resolved by a customer service agent and the number of leads generated by a prospecting agent, with the rest of the agents built into its platform offered free. Last year, Atlassian embedded its Rovo AI agents and Teamwork Graph layer into all of its cloud-based work management products without charging extra for AI features. AI right now is sort of like a cart full of groceries without a meal to make. Melody Brue, Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy Pricing that includes AI tokens can still be subject to unexpected cost overruns, but ServiceNow's new approach, which includes foundational AI context and built-in governance and data management integrations, will appeal to enterprises looking to rationalize multiple tools, said Melody Brue, an analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. "AI right now is sort of like a cart full of groceries without a meal to make," Brue said. "There are so many add-ons, so many different tools, and maybe you can cobble things together and have a meal. [New ServiceNow AI pricing] is at least a recipe, if it's not a meal -- not just a whole bunch of tools that you then have to figure out how to integrate each one, how to monitor them, how to govern them, [and] how to pay for them." The new ServiceNow AI pricing approach creates a "try before you buy" path to AI deployment for customers, which ultimately enables further expansion as customers experiment with AI features, said Stephen Elliot, an analyst at IDC. "The vendors who will win will incorporate these practices into their understanding -- 'This is how we work around political inertia. These steps can help our model collect more data. This is the typical implementation,'" Elliot said. "It's always hard the first time to do something, but the third time should be easier." Vendors are also experimenting as they grapple with stymied enterprise AI production, Brue said. "A lot of vendors are still trying to figure it out, and they may not have all the answers yet," she said. "Anytime anybody talks about AI pricing, I'm like, 'This is all temporary.' Because cost is changing. There are so many things that are changing, but I like that [it's] going in a direction of flexibility."