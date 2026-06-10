Should you migrate, modernize to hybrid cloud or multi-cloud?

Rapid advances in technology have made digital transformation essential for business survival. When undergoing a cloud migration and modernization, a key factor to success is choosing the best cloud architecture for your business.

Harvard Business Review reported that 89% of large companies have a digital and artificial intelligence transformation underway and there are many reasons why that number is so high. For instance, companies that keep their technology up to date experience increased flexibility, cost optimization, improved efficiency and strengthened security, while those that don't risk becoming irrelevant in their marketplace.

Hybrid and multi-cloud architectures enable companies to integrate on-premises systems with cloud platforms to improve scalability and operational resilience. To maximize benefits from these new cloud architectures, it's vital for organizations to address specific challenges. By understanding and effectively tackling these obstacles, businesses can enhance decision-making, eliminate delays and difficulties in their digital transformation efforts, and achieve greater long-term value from their cloud investments.

Compare hybrid vs. multi-cloud Choosing between hybrid and multi-cloud requires organizations to carefully evaluate their IT and business requirements, as each architecture has distinct advantages. Hybrid cloud architectures integrate private cloud infrastructure with public cloud resources, enabling organizations to use cloud scalability while maintaining greater on-premises control. This approach offers: Increased control over sensitive data.

Improved regulatory compliance.

Smoother integration with legacy systems.

Optimization of workloads based on performance and security needs. JPMorgan Chase is an example of an organization that utilizes a hybrid cloud architecture. It relies on a hybrid approach to more effectively balance security with ongoing data analytic innovation. Traditionally, organizations like JPMorgan Chase in highly regulated industries like finance and healthcare opt for hybrid cloud architectures. Multi-cloud architectures rely on multiple cloud service providers -- such as AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure -- to distribute workloads and reduce vendor dependency. Main benefits include: Mitigating vendor lock-in.

Optimizing cloud costs through wider service provider selection.

Enhancing disaster recovery by ensuring redundancy across platforms. For instance, Netflix uses a multi-cloud approach to ensure seamless streaming services worldwide. Organizations that seek high availability and redundancy typically choose a multi-cloud architecture.

Top hybrid and multi-cloud challenges While hybrid and multi-cloud architectures have benefits, they also have unique challenges. If not appropriately addressed as organizations undergo cloud migration and modernization, these hurdles can negatively affect system efficiency, security and expense. Hybrid cloud challenges When working with hybrid cloud architectures, common hurdles include: Potential latency and data synchronization issues. One way to reduce latency is to use edge computing to process data closer to the source via edge devices or on-premises gateways. Additional steps include using caching mechanisms, such as AWS Global Accelerator or Azure Front Door, to speed up data access and implementing near-real-time data replication, as well as content delivery networks to minimize lag.

One way to reduce latency is to use edge computing to process data closer to the source via edge devices or on-premises gateways. Additional steps include using caching mechanisms, such as AWS Global Accelerator or Azure Front Door, to speed up data access and implementing near-real-time data replication, as well as content delivery networks to minimize lag. Higher upfront infrastructure costs compared to multi-cloud. Identifying which workloads are better suited for on-premises versus the cloud effectively reduces unnecessary cloud expenses. Organizations may also want to implement auto-scaling and containerized workloads – such as Kubernetes and Docker -- to reduce excess capacity costs. Explore open source hybrid cloud orchestration tools -- like K3s, OpenStack and HashiCorp Terraform -- instead of using more expensive vendor-locked tools.

Identifying which workloads are better suited for on-premises versus the cloud effectively reduces unnecessary cloud expenses. Organizations may also want to implement auto-scaling and containerized workloads – such as Kubernetes and Docker -- to reduce excess capacity costs. Explore open source hybrid cloud orchestration tools -- like K3s, OpenStack and HashiCorp Terraform -- instead of using more expensive vendor-locked tools. Specialized expertise to manage both environments effectively. Organizations can upskill teams with hybrid cloud certifications like AWS Advanced Networking, Azure Hybrid Cloud and Google Anthos. Additional steps include using Google Anthos, Azure Arc and AWS Outposts to reduce manual management complexities and implementing AI-based cloud monitoring tools -- such as Dynatrace, New Relic and Datadog -- to streamline operations. Multi-cloud challenges Here are some common challenges with multi-cloud architectures and how to overcome them: Increased complexity in managing security. Adopting a zero-trust approach with strict least-privilege access, multifactor authentication (MFA) and network segmentation are effective ways to manage security. Centralized identity and access management (IAM), cloud-native security tools, end-to-end encryption and security frameworks like Google Security Command Center, AWS Security Hub and Microsoft Defender for Cloud can also help resolve this challenge.

Adopting a zero-trust approach with strict least-privilege access, multifactor authentication (MFA) and network segmentation are effective ways to manage security. Centralized identity and access management (IAM), cloud-native security tools, end-to-end encryption and security frameworks like Google Security Command Center, AWS Security Hub and Microsoft Defender for Cloud can also help resolve this challenge. Robust cloud management strategy and governance. Tools like VMware Aria, IBM Cloud Pak, Google Anthos and Azure Arc are available to unify cloud operations. Additional steps organizations should take include implementing FinOps practices with tools like CloudHealth, Spot by NetApp (acquired by Flexera), AWS Cost Explorer and Azure Cost Management. Conduct automated compliance checks with cloud security posture management tools like Prisma Cloud, Lacework and Fugue.

Tools like VMware Aria, IBM Cloud Pak, Google Anthos and Azure Arc are available to unify cloud operations. Additional steps organizations should take include implementing FinOps practices with tools like CloudHealth, Spot by NetApp (acquired by Flexera), AWS Cost Explorer and Azure Cost Management. Conduct automated compliance checks with cloud security posture management tools like Prisma Cloud, Lacework and Fugue. Ensuring seamless integration between platforms. Istio, Consul, Kong and Amazon API Gateway can standardize API communication across cloud environments. Organizations may also want to implement services like Google BigQuery Omni, AWS Glue and Azure Synapse Link for seamless cross-cloud data access. Consider adopting Apache Kafka, RabbitMQ, Amazon EventBridge or Google Pub/Sub to synchronize distributed applications efficiently. Beware of cloud sprawl A common issue organizations encounter when undergoing cloud migration and modernization is cloud sprawl, which occurs when cloud services proliferate rapidly across the company’s operations. The abundance of services often leads to inefficiencies, security risks and increased costs. Organizations can establish clear policies for cloud resource provisioning, usage and decommissioning to combat cloud sprawl and use governance tools like AWS Organizations, Azure Policy and Google Cloud Resource Manager to enforce policies. Organizations may also want to implement AI-driven cloud monitoring tools to identify unused or redundant resources. A multi-cloud management platform, like VMware Aria, IBM Cloud Pak and Cisco CloudCenter, can help an organization gain complete visibility into its cloud architecture.