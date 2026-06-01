'Supermanagers' use AI to amplify human-centered leadership

Human-centered leadership, a management philosophy that prioritizes empathy, inclusiveness and employee development, has roots going back to the early 20th century, but it is still largely aspirational in a world where traditional, command-and-control styles remain prevalent.

Now, AI is emerging as an effective tool for amplifying human-centered leadership. Managers who use AI successfully to implement the approach might be called "supermanagers," according to a report released last fall by The Josh Bersin Company, a consulting firm specializing in HR, talent management and workplace learning technology. Supermanagers are also using it to calm workers' fears about AI and teach them how to harness the technology for their individual productivity, autonomy and development.

In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, Julia Bersin, the company's director of research, explains other characteristics of supermanagers, the strategies they use to motivate employees and how they use AI in their own supervisory work. She also shares case studies of human-centered organizations that use the supermanager approach.

Julia Bersin Julia Bersin