This could be the year AI automation takes over HR

HR has seemed on the cusp of an automation revolution ever since generative AI's debut in 2022 and the subsequent arrival of agentic AI that can make decisions and act without supervision.

Now, one expert predicts a tipping point will be reached this year as organizations begin training and integrating AI agents so they can reliably handle common HR processes from start to finish. The shift will require moving beyond the bottom-up, decentralized approach that has characterized the early days of "citizen AI" and initiating the top-down planning, change management and broad architectural changes required to embed AI throughout an organization.

While the timing is up for debate, this AI reckoning could be the most important thing chief human resources officers (CHROs) and other HR, business and IT leaders will need to address in 2026.

Josh Bersin, HR technology analyst, founder and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, has little doubt AI-driven HR automation is the most important trend this year.

"We're entering a massive period of transformation of HR itself," Bersin said. "Every single CHRO we talk to -- it is unanimous -- is either being asked or expected to automate as much as a third of their people to improve scale and quality of hire and training, and everything else."

Reasons and evidence for an AI HR transformation Besides consulting and market analysis, Bersin's company has been in the AI business since late 2023, when it introduced Galileo, a GenAI assistant for HR practitioners, and added agentic AI features in 2025. It recently developed a model that identifies 94 typical capabilities of HR workers and mapped them to around 120 possible agents. It plans this year to stitch together the agents into around 10 "super agents" that can handle common tasks autonomously from start to finish. Bersin uses a car metaphor to illustrate the potential leap in HR automation. A ChatGPT app like Microsoft Copilot is a personal productivity tool analogous to power steering or brakes. It's nowhere near to being a driverless car. Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research, says HR isn't just fertile ground for AI-driven automation; it's the vanguard for the entire organization. Holger Mueller Holger Mueller "They're going to be the showcase, the first mover, the place where AI will be adopted in the enterprise," Mueller said. Other departments currently undergoing automation through AI, such as manufacturing and finance, are subsets of the organization, whereas HR processes touch every employee, Mueller said. "If I make every manufacturing employee 20% more productive, that's great. But that's only one-third of my people. If I can make everybody 5% more productive, I move the yardstick much more for the enterprise," he said. Focusing on automating common administrative tasks, such as changing employee direct-deposit information or preparing a job requisition, can have a big effect. "Those are things that happen tens, hundreds, thousands of times," Mueller said. "If I squeeze 50% out of this, 30% out of that, it's massive scale." He predicted software vendors will introduce conversational UIs this year that can automate certain HR tasks. But Chris Hester, senior director analyst at Gartner, is less sanguine about a major HR transformation happening this year, especially an agentic AI-driven one. Gartner client inquiries suggest midsize and large enterprises are only in the early stages of the journey. Chris Hester Chris Hester "The majority of our clients are still very much in a place where they are sort of experimenting with AI, and really with generative AI," Hester said, and many are starting pilots. Gartner surveys also indicate mixed results with AI. "Our data is showing that while 64% of HR leaders who have invested in AI have reported a positive impact on HR productivity over the past year, only 1% strongly agree and 24% somewhat agree that AI investments have reduced overall HR costs," Hester said. "To me, this indicates that productivity is potentially being misapplied to low-value tasks." He nevertheless agrees HR departments will start to see productivity gains and cost efficiencies from agentic AI, noting 89% of HR leaders said they plan to pursue some form of agentic AI in 2026.

Agent integration will be the biggest hurdle Bersin cautioned that companies will face integration hurdles because many of the 94 HR capabilities are disconnected. "Ideally, they should be operating in an integrated system, so there's going to be a ton of re-engineering going on in HR," he said. Interoperability will improve by the end of the year but remains a big unknown, including for HR software vendors, Bersin said. "They're all presuming that MCP [Model Context Protocol] will solve their interoperability problems, but I haven't seen it yet." Hester pointed out that some organizations adopting agentic AI have used MCP, which enables AI applications to communicate with external services. But MCP carries some risk, can be costly and requires maintaining unique connections, he said. And while some enterprise software vendors offer agentic AI tools that enable multi-agent systems, the ability of agents to work across platforms is limited. The same goes for working across departments like HR and finance. MCP has enabled some of this work, as has Google's agent-to-agent (A2A) protocol that several vendors signed onto, but few have retooled their agents and architectures to follow the standard, Hester said. If major AI players like AWS, Google and Microsoft can agree on and implement an A2A communication standard, application vendors will likely follow, making enterprise-wide agentic AI feasible. "That is when I think we will truly start to see significant advancements and shifts in major workflows and business processes," he said.