Is AI-powered search the new corporate learning powerhouse?

The internet has done more than any other technology to transform corporate learning from a paper-based, in-person process to one managed and delivered electronically, in myriad sizes and formats, on demand and from nearly any device or location.

The late 2022 arrival of generative AI jump-started a more sudden leap in this evolution, as learning and development (L&D) teams and HR departments now had a tireless helper that could crank out in minutes educational content that used to take days or weeks.

Now, another big change has come to workplace learning, thanks to AI's infiltration of popular search apps like Google.

This AI-powered search is, in fact, transforming corporate learning, according to Josh Bersin, an HR technology analyst. He says employees increasingly use AI search engines to get answers to their questions and learn gradually over time, in ways that are more organic than are possible with even the bite-sized microlearning content that has been the leading edge of L&D technology in recent years.

In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, Bersin provides evidence in support of the trend, shares what he's learned from his own experience offering AI-based learning, and explains how AI-driven search requires organizations to change longstanding training practices and legacy L&D technology, including learning management systems.