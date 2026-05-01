Amazon Connect Talent: AWS enters AI interviewing market

AWS has entered the HR tech market, albeit with an AI interviewing tool and not a full-on HCM platform.

Amazon Connect Talent, released in preview, is a combination agentic AI and analytics tool that conducts interviews on behalf of recruiters, analyzes the answers, and dashboards the results so recruiters can take action and make offers. It also provides transcripts and deeper dive analyses of interviews to users when needed.

Amazon Connect -- now renamed Amazon Connect Customer -- launched nine years ago as a bundle of contact center technologies that has grown into a full-fledged contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) suite. The Amazon Connect brand is now positioned as a horizontal offering for all industries, not just contact centers, said Pasquale DeMaio, Amazon Connect vice president at AWS.

To that end, earlier this week at its What's Next With AWS marketing event in San Francisco, AWS expanded the offerings under Amazon Connect to include the HR hiring tool and Amazon Connect Decisions, a bundle of supply chain tools. Last year, Amazon Connect Health and Amazon Bio Discovery launched for those distinct healthcare verticals.

AI interviewing is a well-established tool for recruiters to handle high volumes of interviews for roles such as warehouse workers, retail and restaurant jobs, and contact center agents. In the last decade, what started as chatbot interviews has evolved into AI agents that can put candidates through the paces of a job during the interview and score skills, experience and temperament for a particular position.

Independent HR technology analyst Josh Bersin was surprised that AWS jumped into the AI interviewing market now, because it's mature and already crowded with both large HCM vendors offering similar features -- and many smaller companies, too, that offer integrations to the big platforms.

"Google tried this. Facebook tried it before they were Meta. A lot of companies tried to get into the HR recruiting domain because they thought it was so easy," Bersin said. "But it's not easy, because you're selling it to HR people who want to customize it for their companies. I'm not saying it isn't good technology -- it probably is [good technology] -- but I wonder if it's worth Amazon's time."

AWS's Amazon Connect Talent AI interviewing tool concatenates interview results in a chat interface for recruiter review.