Building AI governance strategies for modern UC platforms

The rapid growth of AI in unified communications and collaboration tools is challenging how organizations have traditionally addressed governance. As agentic AI, AI assistants and other capabilities become increasingly embedded into UC, organizations must adopt new governance strategies for data sovereignty controls, real time monitoring and other guardrails.

Generative AI (GenAI) security has become a key component of governance for communications and collaboration. Nearly 80% of organizations that currently have a governance plan or will have one in place by the end of 2026 named GenAI as the second-most included component, according to Metrigy's Workplace Collaboration and Contact Center: 2026 study of 305 organizations. Other key AI-related components include data loss prevention and securing AI bots and agents.

As AI permeates every aspect of UC, organizations must ensure that their governance and compliance policies evolve to minimize risk. Key challenges for IT leaders include the following:

Appropriate content controls for meeting artifacts, such as recordings, transcripts and summaries.

Governance controls for AI-created content, such as documents and videos.

Retention of internal and customer-facing conversations with AI virtual assistants.

Capture of AI agent activity.

Data localization and sovereignty control.

Model training controls.

Support for customer data removal.