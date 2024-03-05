Box AI adds Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service integration

Box Inc. today rolled out an integration with Microsoft OpenAI Azure Service to its platform. Features include the ability to generate summaries, answers to user queries, blog posts and talk tracks from a given document.

The enterprise document management platform already has integrations with OpenAI and Google Vertex AI, rolled out as part of its Box AI initiative begun last year. Providing access to different large language models (LLMs) is the company's way of keeping its platform open and giving users the ultimate choice, Box CTO Ben Kus said.

"Many of the big AI vendors have technology that resemble each other, many of them are now hosted by a trustworthy company -- Azure OpenAI is a good example -- and then on top of that, they all have these models that are pretty capable," Kus said.

During beta testing and the rollout of Box AI, Kus observed that customers choose LLMs based on performance for a particular job, he said. Some might find that one LLM is slower in returning results for their particular uses. One model might find better results than others in their enterprise's content lake. Another might be better at communicating results in its summaries.

Offering users access to different LLMs is a way to rise above the AI market's competitive fray and let the market decide which is preferred, Deep Analysis founder Alan Pelz-Sharpe said. But in reality, many organizations standardize on or trust the privacy and security of one vendor over another.

Box AI users can ask the LLM questions about the content that lies within a document.

In other cases, enterprise users might bring their own model, customized to their particular industry's terminology, especially for customer-facing uses such as service. While bring-your-own is more the exception than the rule now, that could be where things are headed anyway, he said.

"For enterprise software, be it in legal, healthcare or whatever vertical, the future is almost certainly small language models, highly curated, presumably sitting in the enterprises' own repositories," Pelz-Sharpe said. "But that is not here yet, so at the moment, why don't you just plug into everything, and we play with it."