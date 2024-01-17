Microsoft delivers Copilot Pro, eliminates 300 seat minimum

Microsoft released Copilot AI assistant mobile apps for iOS and Android as well as Copilot Pro, a faster version with more features.

Also, in a move that could drive Copilot adoption, Microsoft lifted the 300-seat minimum that was required for commercial plans, which had been in effect since it was made generally available on Nov. 1. The move makes Copilot available for Office 365 E3 and E5 customers who might not have a Microsoft 365 license.

Jason Wong, an analyst at Gartner, pointed out that many enterprises need to buy fewer than 300 seats so IT staff can evaluate Copilot. Enterprises are still determining what Copilot rollouts will look like in their Windows environments and getting to know how it fits in with their data governance, data security policies and other tools.

"Very few companies, especially when you're talking about the enterprise level -- whether it's midsize or large -- are going to go wall-to-wall with Microsoft 365 Copilot licenses [yet]," Wong said. "But we do see strong interest pretty much across the board even in areas where it's not available yet, such as in government."

Millions of people have used Copilot so far, and have engaged the chatbot with more than five billion chats, claimed Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft executive vice president and consumer chief marketing officer in a blog post.

Ultimately, Wong said, lifting the seat restriction is likely to get more companies to consider Copilot. Some of the AI chatbot's features come free with Windows 11, but commercial licenses open a deeper feature set and tighter integration with Microsoft 365. It adds a $30 per user per month annual commitment on top of Microsoft 365 licensing.

Copilot's mobile app challenges AI assistants from Apple and Google with its breadth of AI features, image recognition and text analysis.