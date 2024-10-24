AWS, Box expand partnership for Q generative AI, app dev

Box Inc. users got the keys to AWS's Bedrock generative AI platform to build apps, as well as its own flavor of Amazon Q Business, a ready-built AI agent that can be customized to enterprise content workflows.

Box AI's new integration with Anthropic's Claude and Amazon Titan models via Amazon Bedrock provide users with secure access to resources to build generative AI applications using data within Box's Intelligent Content Management platform.

The partnership represents another step in Box's ongoing transformation from a file repository to a trusted platform for unstructured data, AI and automation, said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, founder of analyst firm Deep Analysis. AI companies need unstructured data to work with and provide value, not the structured data in data clouds such as DataBricks or Snowflake.

Enterprise content management (ECM) vendors -- not just Box, but also companies such as OpenText, Microsoft and Dropbox -- are sitting on "goldmines" of unstructured data, he said, which puts them in the driver's seat of this year's rush to add AI into the enterprise tech stack. That doesn't mean unstructured data is high quality, relevant, well-maintained or accurate. It is early days in which IT teams are mixing generative AI and ECM, and much progress is still to be made.

"That's a big opportunity," Pelz-Sharpe said. "But it's also a huge challenge to overcome."

Box now supports AWS Bedrock large language models, including Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Sonnet.