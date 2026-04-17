Infrastructure requirements for physical AI systems

Physical AI systems offer an unprecedented level of machine autonomy that can benefit multiple sectors, such as heavy industry, manufacturing, energy retail, transportation and healthcare. However, adoption headwinds are significant and can become an obstacle to wider implementation.

According to Deloitte's 2026 "State of AI in the Enterprise" report, in a survey of 3,235 business and IT leaders, 58% said they're already using physical AI and 80% expect to begin using it within two years. Industrial and retail warehouses are increasingly advanced and intelligent. Unmanned systems and routing engines are meeting exponential increases in supply-chain demands. AI-driven robotic arms and autonomous mobile robots are selecting, assembling and transporting a variety of items while reducing accidents and improving operational efficiency. To realize the benefits of these deployments, businesses must adopt complex IT systems that incorporate digital sensors, machine vision, edge computing, cybersecurity and data analytics.

Discover the infrastructure and costs necessary to deploy physical AI systems within the enterprise. Learn about physical AI infrastructure best practices and strategies for organizational adoption.

What physical AI systems can offer businesses Using sensor data, physical AI models, sometimes called embodied AI, develop an understanding of their real-world environment. These models then use the data they collect to reason and interact with the environment to autonomously achieve an organization's goals. Physical AI use cases span a range of economic sectors. In manufacturing, physical AI can detect anomalies early in production, reduce defect rates and identify emerging issues before they escalate. These embodied systems can use image analysis, video streams and sensor inputs to improve overall monitoring and outperform human inspections. In other high-risk industries, physical AI uses real-time visual and situational analysis to evaluate hazardous environments and reduce frontline worker exposure. While many sectors can benefit from the capabilities of physical AI, not every business is prepared to deploy this technology. Physical AI systems, like robots, come in many different forms and fulfill a variety of use cases.

The costs and demands of physical AI systems In contrast to cloud-based, virtual AI deployments, like chatbots and generative and agentic AI, physical AI relies on a continuous stream of sensing, understanding, decision-making and event execution within real environments. These include remote devices, such as industrial IoT machines, robots and autonomous vehicles, that can perceive movement, interpret context, assess risk and take specific steps to achieve their goals. The following are the four primary stages involved in developing physical AI: The perception stage. This is the integration of static remote devices, like cameras; light detection and ranging, or lidar; sensors; and computer vision.

This is the integration of static remote devices, like cameras; light detection and ranging, or lidar; sensors; and computer vision. The adaptive reasoning stage. The physical AI model draws conclusions from sensory and data inputs.

The physical AI model draws conclusions from sensory and data inputs. The execution stage. This stage bridges the gap between digital reasoning and edge devices' direct actions.

This stage bridges the gap between digital reasoning and edge devices' direct actions. The continuous learning stage. Robots and physical devices use neural processing to automatically update and self-adjust actions based on new experiences without wholesale retraining. From perception to continuous learning, physical AI demands several things, the most critical being maintaining accurate data sources. Appropriate security measures are also necessary to safeguard hardware and device integrity at the edge. Human-in-the-loop controls provide the human oversight that reinforces risk management and reliability. Edge technology integrates new levels of computational power and networking. GPUs and neural processing units further enable the parallel processing and real-time training simulations that physical AI models require. These data, security, edge computing and AI hardware costs can be substantial, despite the affordability of cloud services. According to the Deloitte report, business leaders cite cost as the key barrier to physical AI deployments. However, research indicates a gradual shift towards affordability. Bank of America Global Research predicted that hardware costs for a humanoid robot will decrease from $35,000 in 2025 to about $17,000 by 2030. Polaris Market Research predicted that the global edge AI hardware market, valued at $21.86 in 2024, will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17% during its 2024-34 forecast period. This would yield a market size of $107.5 billion USD by 2034. The demand driving this growth could result in a reduction in overall hardware costs. Power demands have also become a potential obstacle to widespread AI adoption, and the present operational costs of physical AI systems can compound these challenges. In addition to overall electricity consumption, some physical AI deployments require thermal management systems for certain use cases. And in other deployments, edge processors must manage highly variable power demands, switching from low-power idling to maximum compute in short bursts.