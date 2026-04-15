Edge and physical AI poised to upend enterprise networks

Edge and physical AI are still uncommon in enterprises, but emerging AI inference capabilities at the far reaches of corporate networks portend sweeping changes across industries, experts say.

Updates across chip hardware, robotics and even observability tools over the past two months are paving the way for a world of edge and physical AI within the next three to five years. Nvidia and its partners, including enterprise server and networking vendors, made significant updates to edge and physical AI hardware at this year's Nvidia GTC conference, introducing more compute power to edge locations such as cell phone towers. This will lay the groundwork for the next generation of the internet and mobile computing infrastructure, and the next generation of enterprise applications that run on them, according to industry watchers.

"Inference at the edge is the long-tail battle for AI," said Rob Strechay, an analyst at TheCube Research and Smuget Consulting. "Use cases could range from things like fraud detection, cybersecurity and customer experience using AI as the interface to applications, similar to how 'talking to your data' has really changed business intelligence. There is also a big sovereignty play with inference at the edge, models developed centrally and customer data kept in-region for specific customers."

Enterprise software vendors are also taking notice. This month, Dynatrace acquired data pipeline startup Bindplane, partly in anticipation of changes that edge AI workloads will bring to how data is managed and routed across enterprise networks, along with a further explosion in observability data volume.

"The most important reason [for the acquisition] was very large customers who wanted ... an acceleration of our telemetry pipeline processing capabilities [to] standardize how they do telemetry processing all the way [from] the edge to any destination," said Bob Wambach, vice president of portfolio and strategy at Dynatrace. "It's [about] this combination of the volume of data that they have, especially with the acceleration of agentic AI initiatives, and then the number of source points for it, being able to scale to millions of connection points."

Bob Wambach Bob Wambach

Bindplane's architecture separates its OpenTelemetry-based data collection and routing from its centralized control plane for data management, creating a scalable framework for data-center-to-edge observability that will serve as necessary scaffolding for edge AI, Wambach said.

"When you think about retail, with people that want not just their aggregated store [data], but maybe they want [data] down to each point of sale terminal, or vehicle fleet management, where every single truck in a fleet is throwing off data, there's just a whole other area of value that you can provide being able to show and analyze data that [enterprises] never had before at this granular level," he said.

Nvidia's edge and physical AI bonanza Edge computing and IoT aren't new, but what is new is the availability of more powerful, more compact GPU processors and small language models suitable for remote regions of the network, from cell phone network towers to mobile devices to sensors on factory-floor robots. Among the many big splashes for Nvidia at its GTC conference in March was the release of its RTX Pro 4500 chip, designed for light data center inferencing and edge inferencing, with half the power draw of the higher-end RTX 6000 released in 2025. The RTX Pro 4500 chip was unveiled with pledges of support from most of the major enterprise IT vendors, including Cisco, Dell and HPE. "As you get deeper in the network, we want to be able to put potentially more cost-effective, power-effective GPUs into servers," said Kevin Wollenweber, senior vice president and general manager of data center and internet infrastructure at Cisco, during an interview with Informa TechTarget in March. Late last year, Cisco launched a set of unified edge devices that have compute, storage and networking built in for more remote deployments, and the RTX Pro 4500 will be slotted into some of those devices, Wollenweber said. "For some of these localized use cases, video transcoding or video analysis, we can actually put GPUs inside of a warehouse or in remote sites to do localized processing using AI with smaller language models, versus pulling those back to a data center with LLMs," he said.

Edge AI's implications for enterprise Enterprises already have their hands full scaling AI in data centers, and few have run AI inference at scale in large edge and IoT environments so far, but edge AI still became the subject of growing buzz in the industry this year following GTC. "At KubeCon in Amsterdam, we were talking a lot about cloud factories reaching edge locations reliably and economically," said Torsten Volk, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget. "That opens up a whole range of AI use cases that need low-latency responses to actually work, [such as] visual inspection of items during a production process, direct customer interaction in retail, controlling medical equipment in hospitals, etc." Once organizations start running inference locally and see what's possible, the use cases multiply way beyond what anyone planned for initially. Mike LeoneAnalyst Systems developed for AI inference efficiency also potentially have a unique appeal to enterprises with less rigorous demands -- and smaller budgets -- than frontier model developers, said Mike Leone, an analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, who was an analyst at Omdia at the time of his March interview with Informa TechTarget. "Most enterprises are never going to build massive GPU clusters, and they don't need to," he said. "The RTX Pro 4500 changes the equation because it puts cost-effective AI inference into standard workstations and edge servers without specialized cooling or a facility retrofit. Think manufacturing floors, hospital imaging labs, retail back offices. Once organizations start running inference locally and see what's possible, the use cases multiply way beyond what anyone planned for initially."

Physical AI edges toward reality During the first quarter of 2026, Cisco, Dell, HPE and Nvidia also launched updates for AI inference in radio area networks (RAN), including partnerships with telcos such as AT&T and T-Mobile to push more processing power into edge networks, with the goal of enabling physical AI. We're starting to see early but meaningful signals, especially in manufacturing, robotics and environments where decisions directly interact with the physical world. Varun Raj, Head of platforms, global consulting firm Physical AI integrates with systems such as robots, drones and autonomous vehicles, using sensors and generative AI models to perform autonomous operations. Alongside hardware updates at GTC, Nvidia showcased its Omniverse collection of libraries, blueprints and microservices for developing physical AI applications . Omniverse includes tools such as the open source Isaac AI robot development program and the Newton Physics Engine, along with Cosmos world models and Groot robotics foundation models. This is an even more nascent area than edge AI for enterprises, where significant reliability challenges remain, said Varun Raj, head of private cloud platforms, AI platforms, infrastructure and enterprise workloads for a global consulting firm. "We're starting to see early but meaningful signals, especially in manufacturing, robotics and environments where decisions directly interact with the physical world," Raj said. "What's notable is that these systems amplify the same failure modes, but with far less tolerance for correction. That's likely to drive a convergence between AI systems and traditional control systems engineering, where bounded behavior and predictable failure modes matter more than raw capability." In the meantime, companies such as Booz Allen Hamilton are already working with telcos on 6G cellular technology, which will combine with edge and physical AI to transform mobile computing within the next three to five years, with potentially industry-shifting results, according to Bill Vass, CTO at Booz Allen. "In some ways, AI RAN is a component of 6G, and it is transformational for the way the cell phone towers will work in the future," Vass said. "Trees affect them, buildings affect them. … By putting AI at the edge, the cell phone tower can effectively learn its environment by measuring reflections and attenuation to its users, and it can increase its coverage – it's an important part of the next generation of cell service." Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shares the stage with a robot version of the Disney character Olaf during a keynote presentation about physical AI at Nvidia GTC 2026.