Data sovereignty becomes a double-edged sword for UC

Organizations increasingly want full control over the data generated by their unified communications platforms.

IT leaders are moving away from basic collaboration features, such as screen sharing and screen blurring, to prioritize flexibility, security and tailored offerings, with security emerging as the most significant concern, according to Omdia's 2026 "Unified Communications and Collaboration" trends report.

About 62% of companies in the United Kingdom cite data sovereignty and privacy risks as the biggest factor slowing AI projects in the public cloud, according to a 2026 study commissioned by the Arqit Group.

Europe is a different beast altogether, with already well-established frameworks, such as the GDPR and various data localization laws. In contrast, the U.S. takes a more fragmented approach.

While sector-specific laws, like HIPAA, and state-level regulations, such as California's Consumer Privacy Act and Privacy Rights Act, exist, data sovereignty in the U.S. is largely a matter of choice for organizations, whereas in Europe it is considered a legal right enshrined into law.

From a UC perspective, this fragmented regulatory structure does not hinder progress, but it remains a practical challenge. Some vendors have stepped in to address the issue, introducing offerings that give users full control over where and how data is stored, accessed and governed to enable compliance with industry, state and critical international standards.

Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco and Zoom all support data residency, enabling users to choose where their data is stored. For true sovereignty, where governments can't access that data without specific legal reasons, private cloud or on-premises options are both widely popular.

Finding balance between control and scalability An evolving geopolitical and digital landscape has primarily driven this demand for data sovereignty, Prachi Nema, principal analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget. "We moved from on-premises to cloud and are now seeing movement back toward more controlled environments," Nema told TechTarget. She noted that while data sovereignty has clear benefits, it can also lead to fragmentation, serving as a double-edged sword. "When we talk about cyber balkanization in unified communications, we are really talking about fragmented deployments across different countries," Nema said. Cloud and artificial intelligence offer scalability, but on-premises offers control. Finding the right balance is key. Prachi NemaPrincipal analyst, Omdia For those who want to have their cake and eat it too, they'll likely also jump on board with some form of data sovereignty offer or, at the very least, extend options like hybrid cloud or pure on-premises offerings. Nema said Omdia expects to see a growing demand for regional UC as a service providers, particularly in Europe, while larger U.S. vendors may face pressure in some markets -- especially if they want a European presence. "U.S. providers are still subject to the Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act, which allows authorities to request data stored overseas," Nema said. As for getting on board, organizations must start to understand their data and regulatory obligations, as sensitive workloads may need to stay on-premises or in private environments, while others can remain in the cloud. "Cloud and artificial intelligence offer scalability, but on-premises offers control," Nema said. "Finding the right balance is key."