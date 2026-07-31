How to overcome Kubernetes cost management struggles

One thing that Kubernetes doesn't do -- at least not natively -- is manage costs. Kubernetes doesn't ensure that the resources available within a cluster are used cost-effectively. Nor does it alert admins to situations where costs may be higher than necessary. If businesses don't monitor costs, they may end up spending much more on deploying containerized applications than necessary.

In a world where 82% of container users now run Kubernetes in production as of 2025, according to the CNCF Annual Cloud Native Survey released in January 2026, Kubernetes cost management has become a critical component of broader FinOps strategies. Inefficient use of the CPU, memory and storage resources available within Kubernetes clusters can significantly bloat organizations' IT spending.

Read on for guidance as we dive into what makes Kubernetes cost management so challenging and which actionable strategies business leaders can adopt to keep spending in check.

The complexity of Kubernetes cost optimization Kubernetes cost management can be highly challenging. This is largely due to the sheer complexity of Kubernetes, which requires organizations to adopt unique cost-optimization tactics that extend beyond classical FinOps strategies. Key complications in Kubernetes cost optimization include the following: Highly dynamic environments Most Kubernetes clusters are dynamic because workloads are constantly moving around. Part of what makes Kubernetes so powerful is its ability to migrate applications from one server to another based on factors such as changes in resource utilization patterns. However, Kubernetes's dynamic nature also makes it hard to consistently track costs. To track Kubernetes spending on a per-workload basis, you need to know which servers host each workload and how many resources each workload consumes. Since this varies as workloads migrate between servers and as their resource consumption scales up and down, collecting the data necessary to monitor spending in real time is tough. Varying Kubernetes deployment models There are multiple ways to deploy Kubernetes. The three main options include: Deploying Kubernetes on your own infrastructure using an on-prem or private cloud deployment model.

Running Kubernetes in a public cloud by setting up a Kubernetes cluster on cloud-based VMs that you manage yourself.

Using a fully managed Kubernetes service -- like Amazon EKS or Azure AKS -- which provides both the host infrastructure and Kubernetes software through a single, integrated offering. Each of these deployment architectures comes with different cost variables. For example, with an on-prem deployment, a primary cost consideration is the capital investment required to purchase the hardware that hosts Kubernetes. In contrast, with a cloud-based deployment, a business would typically pay monthly for the infrastructure it uses every month to operate its cluster. Due to the variability in pricing models, cost tracking and management strategies that work for one type of Kubernetes deployment may not work for another. The sharing of resources across projects and teams A common FinOps goal is the ability to align spending with different teams, users or projects. This provides much more granular insight into costs. With Kubernetes, however, granular cost tracking can be tough because multiple teams or projects frequently share a single cluster. Per-workload or per-container cost monitoring is possible, but it requires the ability to track costs as workloads move across different servers within a cluster and as they scale up and down. This adds significant complexity to the cost management process. Lack of native cost monitoring features Kubernetes doesn't provide any built-in cost-tracking or management functionality. It can report data, such as how much CPU or memory a workload is using. It's possible to extrapolate from this data to estimate the workload's cost, but Kubernetes doesn't do that translation natively.

The gap between FinOps and Kubernetes Kubernetes has been an outlier within businesses' FinOps strategies. In theory, FinOps can help organizations optimize the value of virtually any type of IT platform or workload. But in practice, it has typically been easier to manage and optimize spending for other types of resources, such as cloud-based VMs and databases. The problem isn't just the inherently complex nature of Kubernetes cost management. It's also that FinOps tooling for Kubernetes is more limited than FinOps offerings that manage other types of platforms or workloads. For example, while the major public clouds offer built-in cost management tools -- such as AWS Cost Explorer -- that track spending for most types of cloud services, they usually report only very basic data about Kubernetes. Common examples of Kubernetes FinOps failures To contextualize how organizations can inadvertently waste money on Kubernetes, consider the following common examples of cost-inefficient deployments. Too many nodes. A Kubernetes cluster that includes more nodes than are necessary to support its workloads. The organization has to pay for each node, even though some would likely sit idle or be under-utilized in this scenario.

A Kubernetes cluster that includes more nodes than are necessary to support its workloads. The organization has to pay for each node, even though some would likely sit idle or be under-utilized in this scenario. Excess reservations. A set of containers that have more CPU or memory reserved for them than they need. The business pays for more resources than its workloads use.

A set of containers that have more CPU or memory reserved for them than they need. The business pays for more resources than its workloads use. Incorrect instance type. A cluster that uses standard, pay-as-you-go cloud server instances instead of taking advantage of more cost-effective reserved instances.

A cluster that uses standard, pay-as-you-go cloud server instances instead of taking advantage of more cost-effective reserved instances. Replica issues. A configuration where admins deploy more application replicas than necessary to achieve a workload's reliability requirements. Replicas are a Kubernetes feature that runs multiple copies of the same app to ensure availability but can drain resources.

A configuration where admins deploy more application replicas than necessary to achieve a workload's reliability requirements. Replicas are a Kubernetes feature that runs multiple copies of the same app to ensure availability but can drain resources. Unused persistent volumes. The existence of persistent volumes (PVs) that are no longer actively being used. PVs are a way of storing data persistently in Kubernetes. Typically, admins should delete them when they're no longer in use to avoid wasting storage resources.