Best practices for building scalable AI infrastructure

Like all enterprise workloads, AI platforms depend on a comprehensive and resilient computing infrastructure. What sets AI platforms apart from traditional enterprise workloads, however, is the need for infrastructure scalability.

The computing, storage and organizational demands involved in data management and AI training are formidable, but not continuous. Allocating enormous computing resources upfront can reduce AI training from weeks to mere hours. However, once the AI platform is in production, the demand for extensive AI hardware, storage and orchestration frameworks diminishes and becomes sporadic. The infrastructure focus shifts instead to resilience, security and cost management.

This digital divide poses a dilemma: Scalability must ensure an IT infrastructure can scale up to deliver the resources needed to develop and train AI efficiently, scale back when deploying the AI to production and then support scalability cost-effectively as AI use changes over time.

Therefore, business leaders must evaluate the factors involved in scalable AI infrastructure and consider a range of practices to help ensure adequate scalability.

Scalable AI infrastructure components AI infrastructure is serious business. A report from Fortune Business Insights valued the global AI infrastructure market size at $58.78 billion in 2025. It's projected to reach $75.40 billion in 2026 and approach a whopping global value of $497.98 billion by 2034. Substantial AI infrastructure growth puts the need for scalability into sharp focus. A scalable AI infrastructure isn't a single concept or practice, but a highly integrated combination of technology components and management strategies. Successful scalability for AI platforms typically includes the following aspects: Modular AI software design. Scalability starts with the workload, and AI platforms typically adopt a flexible, efficient and full-featured design, such as a container-based microservices architecture. A modular design enhances resource efficiency by scaling only the necessary components, and simplifies software design and testing because changes can happen much faster than with traditional monolithic software designs.

Scalability starts with the workload, and AI platforms typically adopt a flexible, efficient and full-featured design, such as a container-based microservices architecture. A modular design enhances resource efficiency by scaling only the necessary components, and simplifies software design and testing because changes can happen much faster than with traditional monolithic software designs. Computing acceleration. Scalable AI infrastructure requires computing accelerators such as GPUs, tensor processing units (TPUs), neural processing units (NPUs) and other computing assets capable of supporting parallel processing. This is especially essential for large-scale model training.

Scalable AI infrastructure requires computing accelerators such as GPUs, tensor processing units (TPUs), neural processing units (NPUs) and other computing assets capable of supporting parallel processing. This is especially essential for large-scale model training. Data storage. AI training demands vast data warehouses or data lakes capable of supporting structured and unstructured data with high performance and low latency. Storage needs can be significant in production as data arrives from varied sources, including users, knowledge base searches and IoT devices. Storage might be centralized, available at edge locations or a combination of the two.

AI training demands vast data warehouses or data lakes capable of supporting structured and unstructured data with high performance and low latency. Storage needs can be significant in production as data arrives from varied sources, including users, knowledge base searches and IoT devices. Storage might be centralized, available at edge locations or a combination of the two. Data security. The data used to train and operate AI can be extremely sensitive and contain personally identifiable information. Sensitive data demands strong data security technologies, including access control, encryption, logging and adherence to prevailing regulatory obligations, including data sovereignty.

The data used to train and operate AI can be extremely sensitive and contain personally identifiable information. Sensitive data demands strong data security technologies, including access control, encryption, logging and adherence to prevailing regulatory obligations, including data sovereignty. Network support. Powerful computing and vast storage demand network connectivity with high bandwidth and low latency. This helps minimize bottlenecks and optimize training and production AI tasks. Local network interconnections might use InfiniBand, and cloud resources might rely on specialized network connections.

Powerful computing and vast storage demand network connectivity with high bandwidth and low latency. This helps minimize bottlenecks and optimize training and production AI tasks. Local network interconnections might use InfiniBand, and cloud resources might rely on specialized network connections. Management. Core management technologies, such as automation and orchestration, often drive infrastructure scalability . Organizations might adopt tools like Kubernetes or a machine learning operations (MLOps) strategy to streamline workflows used to develop, deploy and monitor AI platform components with minimal human intervention. Challenges of scalable AI infrastructure Because AI scalability demands nuance, several challenges can arise. Computing costs. AI is notorious for its computing demands, and implementing infrastructure locally can be onerous. While public cloud computing has emerged as a preferred AI platform, never underestimate the potential dangers of cloud computing costs, particularly when unused cloud resources are ignored. Data management. AI systems require high-quality data. Unfortunately, real data is rarely pristine, and it can take time and talent to curate and organize meaningful data. Designing a network with appropriate bandwidth and latency to optimize data flows is also challenging. In addition, data silos are commonplace, and establishing unified data structures can require complex design work. Talent. It takes skilled humans to design, train, deploy and manage scalable AI infrastructure. Businesses must assess their talent pool and evaluate whether additional staff with AI experience are needed.