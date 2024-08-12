10 benefits of containers for AI workloads

Containers can be a great equalizer and familiar foundation for DevOps teams embarking on their first AI development projects.

If your organization already has container expertise, it will serve first-time AI initiatives well to extend those DevOps and container strategies and tooling to AI.

If your organization is newer to containers, start with a small pilot project where teams can refactor development practices to include containers and AI workloads simultaneously. The interconnection of so many services that are new to the tech stack could lead to a pile-on of complexity if left unmanaged. Teams might need to add skills in microservices architecture and container development and management. Experiment, build a proof of concept and then scale AI development up to meet the business's ambitions.

Learn why organizations are turning to containers to host AI workloads, and the 10 benefits to expect from a container-based project.

Containerization shapes the future of AI development Initial AI projects demand rapid iteration and development. Containers empower teams to experiment with different AI models, libraries and tools without the need to modify the infrastructure. Container scalability enables developers to start small with AI development projects. Once the concept is approved, containers can underpin a full production deployment without a major overhaul. AI development demands high-performance computing resources, scalability and orchestration. Expect containers to support a wide range of current and emerging AI frameworks.