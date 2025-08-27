How Meta's $10B cloud deal with Google helps it scale AI

The $10 billion six-year cloud contract between Google and Meta shows how the social media giant plans to continue scaling across all cloud providers as it works toward its goal of superintelligence.

Last week, multiple media sources revealed that Meta had struck a deal with Google, mainly to use its AI infrastructure.

The news comes after Meta revealed during its latest earnings reports that Q2 revenue was $47.52 billion, which increased by 22% year-over-year. Total Q2 costs and expenses were $27.07 billion, an increase of 12% year-over-year. The company expects its 2025 total expenses to be between $114 and $118 billion. The social media giant said higher infrastructure and pay costs primarily drove its Q2 expenses.

"Our primary focus remains investing capital back into the business, with infrastructure and talent being our top priorities," chief financial officer Susan Li said during the call. “We also expect that developing leading AI infrastructure will be a core advantage in developing the best AI models and product experiences, so we expect to ramp our investments significantly in 2026 to support that work.”

Meta's need to scale With that being the goal, this deal is mainly about scaling. "They're looking for compute scaling, they're looking for infrastructure scaling," said Chirag Dekate, an analyst at Gartner. "What they need is raw computing power, delivered in a reliable, predictable manner." The deal with Google is also on brand with Meta, as it has typically worked with all the cloud hyperscalers. "Working with its own data centers and all three hyperscalers requires Meta to ensure its AI platforms work equally well on all of this infrastructure, which is important when it comes to ensuring the highest possible degree of scalability," said Torsten Volk, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget. "Working toward superintelligence, the highest possible degree of scalability is a critical competitive advantage for Meta over each hyperscaler individually."