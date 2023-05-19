Meta infrastructure focus key to AI and metaverse ambitions

Social media and technology giant Meta is intent on building what it sees as a solid hardware and software infrastructure to succeed in the long term as it pushes further into AI and the metaverse.

Over the past two weeks, Meta and its Meta AI division revealed a host of plans for its products and internal infrastructure, including its AI supercomputer, data center and AI coding assistant platform.

The Facebook parent company also revealed for the first time that it created an AI chip: the Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA).

A pivot Meta's focus on its infrastructure is a good sign for the company's growth and longevity, said Ray "R" Wang, founder and analyst at Constellation Research. "Meta is in the right place now,” he said. The investment enables the company to pivot more toward AI and way from its intense focus of recent years on the metaverse world of virtual and augmented reality applications, Wang said. This change of direction comes after Meta spent some $36 billion building the metaverse by pumping that money into its Reality Labs Division. But, despite the large sum it spent on the division, Meta gained few returns on the outlay. However, Meta's rededication to AI technology is not an entirely new course as it has used AI recommender and other systems for almost two decades. For example, Facebook's newsfeed, long powered by AI, was launched in 2005. Meta in 2016 also made PyTorch, a machine learning framework for deep neural networks and deep learning research that underlies all of Facebook's AI workloads, open source. Last December, Meta released PyTorch 2.0. "This is really an evolution for us," Meta's vice president of engineering, Aparna Ramani, said during a streamed panel discussion at Meta's @Scale conference on May 18. "What's shifting now is the pace of innovation is really rapidly increasing." Meta's current path of using automation and AI to create efficiencies is "smart for their future," Wang said. Even Meta's recent layoffs were the right move for the company's future, Wang said, adding that the company was somewhat bloated talent wise and now can focus more on attracting the right talent. CEO Mark Zuckerberg mentioned said in March that the company planned to cut about 11,000 jobs by May. Some of those positions were eliminated in April. Other layoffs will come next week. "Now they have to prioritize what to do with their network," Wang said. So while it focuses on building a solid infrastructure that can serve both AI and metaverse initiatives, Meta can keep working quietly on the metaverse away from the public eye. "They can do both at once as AI is foundational to the metaverse," Wang said. "They have to beef up infrastructure for the metaverse.”

A custom AI chip First up in building that foundation is creating a silicon chip. MTIA is Meta's in-house custom accelerator chip. The chip will help the tech giant deliver better performance and efficiency for each workload with the help of GPUs. With MTIA, Meta aims to improve the user experience in Meta's Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp applications. The accelerator will help provide more accurate and exciting predictions, increase watch time and better click-through rate, according to Meta. MTIA fulfills a need for developer workloads that neither CPUs nor GPUs can, Meta said. In addition, its software stack is integrated with Pytorch. MTIA is a way for Meta to move onto its next era of specialization, said Gartner analyst Chirag Dekate. While GPUs are flexible, ever more computing power is needed to power the latest generative AI techniques and large language models. Therefore, tech giants such as Meta and Google, with its TPU, have started to design newer techniques to handle these much larger models. "They are taking some of these neural networks and creating identifying commonalities across their mix of workloads and creating purpose-specific cases," Dekate added. Meta's new AI silicon chip is also about being more AI-native, he said. "It's not yesterday's technology," Dekate continued. "It's about innovating tomorrow's model platforms, model products and model ecosystem." For example, Meta's metaverse strategy involves a highly immersive experience and ecosystem. This will likely involve not only VR/AR headsets but also worlds with avatars with more and better language options and more realistic movements. However, it will be hard to add advertising platforms in a metaverse ecosystem with its current infrastructure. Therefore, Meta will likely evolve its hardware strategy to develop different families of chips that enable training and inference acceleration of generative AI models and multimodal AI that will help Meta create a better metaverse experience, Dekate said. "These experiences require stitching together vision models, speech models, and NLP [natural-language understanding] techniques," he said. "It's not just about solving generative AI techniques," Dekate added. "It's about using a lot of these techniques as building blocks and building larger AI native ecosystems that Meta specializes in, especially as its vision towards the metaverse," he said.