3 ways to use AI for cloud infrastructure management

Today's cloud administrators are responsible for the complete lifecycle of infrastructure components, including virtual servers, networks, applications and data management from deployment to decommissioning. Automation could offload many of these tasks from admins and enable them to focus on other crucial aspects of infrastructure management.

Infrastructure management is more complex in modern cloud environments, where resources require rapid scaling to frequently meet demands based on different variables. Multi- and hybrid-cloud environments increase the difficulties associated with managing cloud-based infrastructure. Some of the challenges cloud administrators encounter include the following:

Security.

Compliance.

Cost control.

Performance and optimization.

Automation.

Add these challenges to the cloud skills gap concerns, and you have a recipe for disaster.

Today, AI presents users with a convenient resolution for nearly any IT challenge -- cloud infrastructure management is no different. According to Flexera's "2025 State of the Cloud Report,"79% of organizations are already using or experimenting with AI and machine learning PaaS services.

Let's examine ways cloud administrators can integrate AI into existing workflows to increase infrastructure management capabilities, specifically in regard to dynamic scaling, AI-generated infrastructure configurations and self-monitoring and self-healing systems.

How AI enables dynamic scaling in cloud infrastructure AI-based services enable administrators to use data analysis for more responsive and efficient workflows. By providing support for dynamic and automated scaling, AI can either scale up to address traffic spikes and avoid network disruptions or down to save costs and compute power. Consider the benefits of AI-based dynamic scaling, including the following: Predictive scaling. Historical and real-time data can help AI forecast changes in network traffic and usage to further optimize resource scalability.

Historical and real-time data can help AI forecast changes in network traffic and usage to further optimize resource scalability. Continuous monitoring. Ensures resources are available and AI can adjust to match fluctuations in demand.

Ensures resources are available and AI can adjust to match fluctuations in demand. Anomaly detection. This enables AI to predict failures for proactive responses, whether automated or manual.

This enables AI to predict failures for proactive responses, whether automated or manual. Cost management. AI with access to traffic and use data can scale up and down to meet demand and ensure that unnecessary resources aren't wasted, managing costs.

How AI can improve infrastructure configurations It's commonplace to use AI to generate application-level code using languages such as Python or JavaScript. However, AI can also improve infrastructure as code (IaC) scenarios. Some administrators might use AI to generate IaC resources, while others might rely on AI to validate and analyze files. Some ways AI can improve IaC management include the following: Natural language to code generation. Use natural language queries to generate code to enable less-experienced administrators to work with complex configurations.

Use natural language queries to generate code to enable less-experienced administrators to work with complex configurations. IaC optimization. Validate and analyze existing code resources to ensure they perform at their best.

Validate and analyze existing code resources to ensure they perform at their best. Security and compliance. Use AI to scan for misconfigurations and validate configurations in accordance with carefully regulated environments, such as finance or healthcare.

Use AI to scan for misconfigurations and validate configurations in accordance with carefully regulated environments, such as finance or healthcare. Knowledge transfer and documentation. AI services, such as Komment, can summarize and document complex code repositories using natural language.

How AI optimizes self-monitoring and self-healing systems AI provides more effective self-monitoring and self-healing features than cloud administrators could expect in the past. In addition to features like IaC optimization and continuous monitoring, AI can quickly delve into troubleshooting to identify and correct issues. Some of the benefits of AI's self-monitoring and self-healing systems include the following: Root-cause analysis. AI can provide and monitor baselines for resources, streamlining anomaly detection and incident reporting. This prevents infrastructure failures and future downtime.

AI can provide and monitor baselines for resources, streamlining anomaly detection and incident reporting. This prevents infrastructure failures and future downtime. Automated remediation. Use AI to automate and speed recovery time. This enhances reliability, helping to keep failures transparent to consumers.

Use AI to automate and speed recovery time. This enhances reliability, helping to keep failures transparent to consumers. Predictive maintenance. With the proliferation of IoT devices, AI can use hardware and software data to determine when to conduct maintenance or repairs. This information enhances the knowledge base from which AI can draw for optimization, compliance, and validation, perpetuating machine learning (ML) and AI capabilities in the infrastructure lifecycle.