Build accountability into AI to drive business value

AI systems -- ranging from traditional machine learning models to generative AI and, increasingly, agentic systems capable of executing multistep tasks across software environments -- now influence many business processes. In fact, according to a McKinsey's 2025 State of AI survey, 88% of respondents' organizations use AI in at least one business function.

As organizations' reliance on AI systems deepens, failures of all kinds, including technical, ethical, operational and reputational ones, are also more consequential. Yet governance maturity hasn't kept pace. Many organizations deploying AI still lack formal governance frameworks and clearly defined accountability mechanisms.

When properly implemented, accountable AI is an organizational capability that strengthens decision quality, reduces operational risk and increases stakeholder trust. AI systems are expanding across business functions while generative and agentic capabilities are automating increasingly complex decisions. As a result, businesses that treat AI as a governed decision-making system embedded within clear accountability structures will be the ones that succeed.

What is accountable AI? Accountable AI refers to the capability to ensure that decisions, actions and outcomes AI systems produce are traceable to clearly defined human and organizational responsibility. Accountable AI is enforceable through governance mechanisms and essential when failures occur. It ensures that AI-driven decisions are reliable, auditable and aligned with organizational responsibility -- the foundation on which long-term business value is built. Accountability isn't a technical property of an AI application or model. It's a feature of the overall system that combines models, data pipelines, operational processes, governance structures and human oversight. In practice, accountability answers the following four executive questions: Who owns the AI system and its outcomes?

Who's responsible when errors or harms occur?

How are failures detected and corrected?

What governance mechanisms enforce these responsibilities? Businesses that can't clearly answer these questions aren't operating accountable AI systems. AI accountability vs. AI ethics, transparency and explainability AI ethics guides the principles organizations aspire to uphold: fairness, privacy, non-discrimination and human dignity. Ethical AI principles signal intent but don't establish operational responsibility when violations occur. Transparency is informational, concerning visibility into data sources, algorithms and decision processes. Explainability is technical, referring to the ability to understand model behavior. Each is valuable and necessary on its own but not sufficient. Accountable AI integrates these elements into enforceable governance. It ensures that ethical principles, transparency practices and explainability tools translate into clear ownership, responsibility and corrective mechanisms.

Why AI accountability is an executive priority Ungoverned AI can be costly. According to a recent global EY survey of 975 C-suite leaders, 99% of their organizations reported financial losses linked to AI-related risks, with 64% experiencing losses exceeding $1 million. To mitigate risks -- and to prepare for when things go wrong -- accountability is needed. High-profile failures have made AI risks even more salient. In the Netherlands, an algorithmic fraud-detection system used in welfare administration wrongly flagged roughly 40,000 families as suspicious, triggering a major crisis and parliamentary inquiry. The case demonstrated how poorly governed risk-scoring systems can produce large-scale societal harm with limited visibility until the damage is done. Generative AI has introduced its own accountability challenges. In a widely reported case, a court held Air Canada responsible for its AI chatbot giving a customer incorrect guidance on a refund policy -- despite the information being generated by a machine. More recently, AI coding agent incidents have demonstrated how AI systems can take actions beyond intended boundaries, prompting organizations to impose stricter human responsibility on automated deployments. Regulatory pressure on AI is also intensifying. The EU AI Act introduced risk-based obligations for AI systems operating in European markets. GDPR already imposes requirements on automated decision-making. In financial services, the Federal Reserve's SR 11-7 guidance on model risk management sets a well-established bar for governance. The Food and Drug Administration's oversight of AI-enabled medical devices is raising equivalent expectations in healthcare. These regulations all reinforce a consistent theme: Accountability for AI systems is becoming a regulatory baseline, not an optional enhancement.

7 best practices for AI accountability Accountability becomes meaningful only when embedded in business structures and processes. The following seven practices help leaders translate principles into actual accountability. 1. Clarify ownership and responsibility The most common accountability failure is diffused responsibility. AI systems typically span multiple teams. Without explicit ownership, accountability gaps are almost inevitable. Executives should assign accountable ownership for each AI system, comprising a business owner responsible for decision outcomes, a technical owner responsible for model performance and an executive sponsor responsible for governance and escalation. Clear ownership prevents the common defense that AI made the decision. In accountable systems, algorithms support decisions, but businesses remain responsible for outcomes. 2. Adopt a structured AI accountability framework Ad hoc governance is a hindrance to scale. Organizations deploying multiple AI systems need structured frameworks that integrate with enterprise risk management and internal control processes. Effective governance structures need to encompass risk classification models, predeployment review and approval processes, model validation requirements, documentation standards and independent oversight mechanisms. Widely adopted reference frameworks include the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, which organizes AI governance across four functions, and international standards such as ISO/IEC 42001 and ISO/IEC 23894, which provide structured methods for operationalizing accountable AI. 3. Embed accountability across the AI lifecycle Many businesses attempt to address AI risk only after deployment. That approach is both ineffective and expensive because many risks originate earlier. Accountability must be embedded throughout the AI lifecycle, through problem definition, data sourcing, model development and validation, deployment, ongoing monitoring and eventual retirement. Lifecycle governance shifts accountability from post-incident investigation to continuous risk management. This is especially important for generative and agentic systems. Generative models introduce risks related to hallucination, intellectual property exposure and misinformation. Agentic systems add concerns around autonomous task execution and cascading operational errors. Accountability must therefore include prompt governance, output monitoring and explicit constraints on autonomous actions. 4. Build decision traceability and auditability AI-driven decisions must be reproducible. When something goes wrong, or when a regulator asks, businesses need to be able to answer questions like the following: Which model version produced the decision?

What data inputs were used?

Who approved deployment?

What governance controls were applied? Model registries, version control systems and decision logs are the foundational tools here. Without traceability, businesses can't diagnose failures or demonstrate accountability. 5. Prepare for failure and remediation AI systems aren't error-proof. For instance, models degrade over time due to data drift, changing external conditions and adversarial behavior. Businesses should treat AI failures as operational incidents with corresponding response capabilities -- continuous model monitoring, incident response procedures, escalation channels, customer remediation mechanisms and root-cause analysis processes. Organizations that plan for failure are better positioned to contain damage and restore trust when failures occur. 6. Align accountability with business outcomes Business leaders should frame accountability as value protection. Rigorous accountability reduces errors and bias, improving decision quality. It also detects failures early and ensures regulatory compliance, strengthening operational resilience and increasing customer confidence in AI-enabled services. EY research indicates that businesses with formal AI oversight and monitoring mechanisms report improved cost efficiency and revenue growth compared with those lacking structured frameworks. When AI accountability is a clear aspect of an AI governance framework, businesses can align accountability with business outcomes and value. 7. Manage third-party and vendor accountability While a business might rely on third-party AI technology, such as models, data pipelines, foundation model APIs and agent platforms, external technology doesn't shift accountability. Vendor management must include contractual obligations regarding model performance and compliance, transparency requirements for training data and known limitations, audit rights and defined incident response procedures. This is particularly important in the generative AI ecosystem, where businesses routinely rely on third-party foundation models and agent platforms.