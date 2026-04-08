How to choose a data center for AI workloads

But the key word there is might. AI data centers provide power, cooling and network infrastructure tailored to the needs of AI workloads. They are an important resource for many organizations as they adopt AI; however, the specific requirements of AI-powered applications can vary widely.

Before choosing a data center for an AI workload, it's important to understand exactly what a given workload needs from its host data center. This is increasingly important because renting space in so-called AI data centers comes at a cost premium. To avoid wasting money on data center capacity that applications won't actually consume, organizations must assess their application requirements and choose a data center accordingly.

To best optimize AI workloads, organizations must understand the relationship between data centers and AI workloads, the specialized data center capabilities AI can require and how to select a data center to host an AI app.

A note on AI data centers

Although the term AI data center has become popular in recent years, there's no official definition of what an AI data center is. Nor are there firm criteria to differentiate so-called AI data centers from traditional data centers.

In general, AI data centers feature higher-capacity power and cooling systems than conventional facilities. This is important because AI workloads tend to consume more energy and generate more heat than other types of workloads. However, there is no fixed amount of power or cooling capacity that a data center must supply for it to qualify as an AI data center. In this sense, the term can be misleading.

Just because a facility markets itself as an AI data center doesn't necessarily specify anything in a technical sense. Virtually any data center could theoretically host an AI workload. Businesses assessing the best home for their AI-based applications should look for a facility with capabilities that align with their workload needs -- rather than only considering data centers with an AI label.

No technical differentiations exist between traditional data centers and AI data centers.

Data center considerations for AI workloads

The following are the specialized capabilities data centers need to support AI workloads. These capabilities can vary depending on the type of AI deployment.

Power capacity

All applications -- or, more specifically, the servers that host applications -- require power. But AI apps tend to demand more electricity than traditional ones.

This doesn't mean businesses need a data center with high-power capacity to host anything AI-related. The amount of power a data center needs to supply to AI workloads depends on many factors, such as the following:

Training vs. inference. Generally speaking, training AI models is a more energy-intensive task than deploying a model for inference. Training places a constant load on energy-hungry compute resources; with inference, however, the load can fluctuate.

Specialized hardware. AI workloads that use specialized hardware devices, like GPUs, typically require more energy than those that run on standard CPUs.

Workload complexity. The more data an AI workload has to process, and the more complex the data is in structure, the more energy the workload generally requires. An AI application that generates product recommendations based on a narrow data set will likely use less energy than one that steers a self-driving car by assessing multiple streams of real-time data.

Software utilities, such as PowerTOP, can track energy usage on a process-by-process basis and provide a valuable estimate of the power AI applications consume. Some servers offer hardware-level power monitoring, though it isn't always granular enough to report power use by individual applications or processes. For businesses selecting an AI data center, they must determine how much energy their AI workloads use, then choose a data center with sufficient spare energy capacity to support them.

It can be helpful to consider how data centers generate their power. Most rely on the public power grid, which is increasingly strained. This creates the risk that a data center won't always be able to source energy equal to its total theoretical capacity. Some facilities address this challenge by deploying on-site power generators, also known as behind-the-meter power. However, it typically costs more to rent space in a data center that features this extra energy assurance.

Cooling capacity

Power consumption goes hand in hand with cooling capacity. Power-hungry workloads can generate more heat, which requires more powerful data center cooling systems.

Here again, though, cooling requirements of AI workloads can vary significantly -- and so can the approaches data centers use to dissipate heat from servers. Evaporative cooling, a technique that uses water evaporation to lower temperatures in server rooms, is the most common strategy. But it results in high water consumption, which isn't ideal for companies concerned with sustainability. More advanced cooling options include various types of liquid cooling, a more sustainable way to dissipate heat from servers that run hot while supporting compute-intensive AI workloads.

Water consumption can be a key consideration when choosing an AI data center.

Network infrastructure and connectivity