Modern data center sustainability: 5 best practices to consider

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important for organizations, particularly in the data center industry, where energy needs are rising due to AI and high-performance computing. As data center managers and CIOs face increasing energy costs and regulatory challenges, reevaluating sustainability strategies is crucial.

This article highlights the current state of data center sustainability, why it matters and best practices to help organizations navigate these challenges while upholding their commitment to environmental responsibility.

Why sustainability matters Enterprises recognize that sustainability remains important, but they remain uncertain about how easy it will be to achieve, as AI data centers now compete for energy resources. Grid experts know when a new data center comes online because they see a noticeable energy spike in their distribution system. These energy spikes then become the new norm for power use as the data center continues to draw from the grid. Straining the grid has increased energy costs, particularly in data center hubs like Virginia. AI workload demand will continue to raise energy costs if data centers keep straining the grid. Sustainable energy methods are more crucial than ever to integrate into data center infrastructure to achieve energy independence, manage energy costs and shrink the carbon footprint.

What sustainability means for the data center Modern data centers are equipped with sustainability tools, such as power usage efficiency (PUE) monitors and water usage efficiency (WUE) systems. These tools track energy and water consumption and offer live statistics. All are impressive achievements in data center sustainability made in recent years. However, as large AI data centers across the country intensify the competition for energy, prices will rise regardless of how well they are managed. Corporate data center managers will continue to see sustainable improvements in reducing their carbon footprint, but the accessibility of affordable energy will diminish. While this is happening, the definition of a data center is evolving as edge computing rises. Currently, the data center is responsible for centralized IT assets as well as the growing number of micro data centers and networks appearing at enterprise edge locations. Most of these edge micro data centers support end-user and IoT devices and sensors. In 2022, McKinsey reported, "End-user devices -- laptops, tablets, smartphones, and printers -- generate 1.5 to 2.0 times more carbon globally than data centers." The report also stated that "Emissions from end-user devices are on track to increase at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 12.8 percent per year." Then, in 2025, Statista reported that globally there were 8.62 billion mobile phones, 1.73 billion laptops and PCs, 17.4 billion short-range IoT devices and 4.93 billion wide-area IoT devices. Not all these devices are managed by enterprises, but many are -- and under the emerging definition of the distributed, enterprise-wide data center, they fall under the data center's sustainability umbrella.