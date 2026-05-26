Preparing for the vital but complex era of AI

During the opening keynote at last week's Red Hat Summit, Red Hat President and CEO Matt Hicks said, "The new-initiative pressure, the organizational friction, the legacy constraints all happening at once … that combination is the villain in the room."

Nearly every business leader accepts that success in AI is vital to the survival of their business. According to our Omdia research, 84% of organizations agree that AI is critical to their organization's future strategy.

But AI isn't easy. It's not another workload that can simply be deployed in the corner. It requires serious investment in budget and personnel, and the necessary investments will be more difficult to come by if your organization is already drowning in legacy infrastructure and technical debt.

In addition, success in AI requires more than just the right infrastructure, data and tools. It requires top-down backing from executive leaders who have a fundamental understanding of how AI will transform a business's most important processes.

Hicks went on to address those business leaders and executives, saying, "[AI agents] will pressure test every process you have. And they will pressure test your ability to understand the technology, truly understand your processes, decompose complicated work and delegate to agents and to humans."

Combined, these two quotes exemplify Red Hat's vision for AI success. AI is vital but complex, and it will therefore require not only significant budget but also significant focus from IT admins, leaders and chief executives alike. And to best prepare for their businesses' futures as defined by AI, IT leaders should modernize as much of their existing legacy environment as possible.

They should concentrate on consolidating to a single platform that can support legacy -- think VMs in this case -- as well as more modern container-based applications and AI-enabled applications and agents. The idea is to simplify through consolidation and enable admins, developers, leaders and executives to focus the vast majority of their attention on solving the challenge of AI.