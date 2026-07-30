Questions to ask when evaluating AI-ready data center providers

AI is redefining how businesses evaluate data center providers.

Traditional procurement criteria, such as uptime, cost and basic reliability, no longer reflect the realities of GPU-intensive AI training and inference. AI workloads demand extreme power density, sustained utilization, purpose-built cooling and low-latency interconnects. Most legacy data centers were never designed for these demands.

AI data centers operate at a scale comparable to energy or industrial infrastructure builds. These projects use more power and water, and have larger physical footprints than traditional data centers. Supplying enough power, cooling and space are key design challenges rather than secondary considerations when building one of these facilities. In addition, AI training environments depend on large GPU clusters that exchange massive volumes of data in real time, making static capacity planning increasingly impractical.

"Many facilities might support current AI inference workloads, but newer reasoning models, agentic systems and hyperscale deployments are driving GPUs toward longer runtimes and higher utilization," said Adam Morton, CTO of data center business at Flex, a company that designs, builds and deploys AI infrastructure systems.

Faced with these constraints, companies selecting a data center provider must assess a range of factors. "Buyers need to evaluate not only whether a facility can support today's workloads, but whether its infrastructure can adapt as AI requirements continue to change," Morton said.

AI data center projects also face increased public scrutiny, regulatory review and community pushback. Whether they proceed in a timely manner often depends on local and state permitting timelines, utility constraints, and local lobbying and legal challenges over land use, power grid, water, noise and other environmental concerns. In 2025 alone, local opposition contributed to delays or cancellations of projects totaling $156 billion in planned investment, according to a Data Center Watch report.

In this new data center landscape, businesses looking to hire an AI data center provider must evaluate whether that provider has the technical capabilities to handle increasingly demanding AI workloads. Businesses must also pay attention to and ask questions about the conversations going on in the communities and states where the facilities are located: What are the concerns, how could they affect the provider's services and how is the provider responding?

The new reality of AI data center selection Picking an AI data center provider is no longer mostly a technical procurement decision with sustainability considerations tacked on later. These decisions now require risk assessment that spans GPU performance, power and cooling capacity, environmental impact, regulatory pressures and community opposition. The most expensive GPU in the world creates no value while waiting for the rest of the system to catch up. Satyam DharSoftware engineer at Galileo At the same time, AI-ready marketing claims are outpacing the infrastructure behind them. Providers might present planned capacity as if it already exists, while downplaying environmental concerns and local opposition. Assessing these providers means moving beyond broad claims to determine if the infrastructure is already operational, what still depends on future approvals or upgrades, and where long-term risks exist. Businesses that ask the right questions early protect more than just technology investments. They're also reducing the risk of future expansion delays, operational disruptions and reputational issues associated with controversial infrastructure projects. Ultimately, the goal isn't simply to secure access to GPUs but to ensure the surrounding infrastructure is available when needed and can support those needs efficiently and at scale. A clear sign of infrastructure problems is idle hardware rather than system failures, said Satyam Dhar, a software engineer at Galileo, an AI evaluation and observability platform company owned by Cisco. "The most expensive GPU in the world creates no value while waiting for the rest of the system to catch up." In many cases, the success of an AI strategy depends as much on having the right information about a data center's power, cooling, networking, planned infrastructure and provider transparency as on the AI technology itself.

Technical questions to ask data center vendors Technical qualification is the first step when establishing whether a facility can physically support AI workloads at the required scale. Technical questions to ask include the following: 1. Power density and capacity planning Power is often the biggest factor in determining whether AI infrastructure can successfully scale. One of the first questions enterprise executives should ask data center vendors is how much rack power density its facilities support and whether it aligns with their company's current and future AI workload requirements. Other important considerations include how additional capacity will be provided for over time and whether expansion depends on utility approvals, transmission upgrades or infrastructure projects still in development. "Providers should be clear about what's secured and what's still planned, rather than presenting future capacity as existing capacity," said Sam V. Tabar, CEO of WhiteFiber, an AI infrastructure provider that offers GPU cloud services and AI-focused data center capacity. Businesses should also examine whether the facility's energy mix relies on renewables, natural gas, coal, nuclear or a combination of sources. The mix can affect both operational resilience and sustainability goals. For example, facilities that rely on a diverse set of energy sources or have backup generation strategies might be better positioned to maintain operations during grid disruptions or periods of energy constraints. Sustainability claims should be backed by independent verification; that's a standard that applies across all vendor conversations, not just power-specific ones. Key power density and capacity planning questions to ask What rack power density does the facility support?

How is future power expansion expected to be generated?

What energy sources power the facility and can they support future growth?

Are sustainability and emissions claims independently verified? 2. Cooling architecture Traditional air-cooling systems were designed for lower-density CPU workloads and aren't sufficient for modern GPU deployments. As AI rack densities increase, operators are turning to liquid cooling to sustain performance and manage heat. The power side of the data center has decades of layered defense in depth. The cooling side often has one layer. Adam MortonCTO of Flex Liquid cooling is no longer a premium feature, WhiteFiber's Tabar said. "Liquid cooling should be viewed as a baseline requirement, not an upgrade option for modern GPU clusters," he said. Businesses should look beyond whether liquid cooling exists and evaluate how resilient the cooling architecture remains under sustained load, Flex's Morton said. The greatest operational risk in many AI environments isn't the power infrastructure but the cooling infrastructure, especially the coolant distribution systems and secondary fluid networks that serve multiple racks simultaneously. Electrical systems are typically built with multiple layers of redundancy, but cooling systems often have fewer backup mechanisms, Morton explained. "The power side of the data center has decades of layered defense in depth," he said. "The cooling side often has one layer." Power failures are often localized and recoverable, Morton added, whereas cooling failures can affect multiple racks and GPU clusters simultaneously, potentially increasing downtime and recovery times. Organizations should evaluate how providers design redundancy, maintenance protocols and failure response scenarios into their cooling systems. Beyond system reliability, resource inputs are also becoming a consideration. Facilities that rely heavily on freshwater for cooling might face greater exposure to drought conditions, water restrictions and regulatory scrutiny, making water use an important factor in site selection. Key cooling infrastructure questions to ask What cooling systems are used?

Can the cooling system support higher-density AI workloads over time?

How is cooling redundancy designed, and what happens if a cooling system fails?

Does the cooling infrastructure rely heavily on freshwater sources?

Could water use create future regulatory or community challenges? 3. Network and interconnect performance AI training workloads are far more sensitive to network delays than traditional enterprise applications. Businesses should evaluate how the data center manages latency in distributed AI environments, what high-bandwidth networking options are available and how communication among GPU nodes is optimized. Such limitations usually become most noticeable when organizations scale up training across large GPU clusters, Galileo's Dhar said. During this stage, networking bottlenecks can lead to slower training cycles, uneven data processing speeds or situations where adding more GPUs no longer delivers expected performance improvements, he said. Businesses using hybrid or multi-cloud environments must also assess the availability and performance of cloud connectivity options that enable fast, reliable data movement across platforms. Many of the networking and latency challenges within individual AI data centers are being addressed through AI-specific networking architectures, Morton said. The bigger challenge now is shifting to coordinate across multiple facilities as businesses scale beyond single-site deployments. "The AI factory of the next decade isn't a single building; it's a fabric of buildings," Morton said. As a result, the focus is shifting from individual rack- or facility-level performance toward intercampus connectivity and distributed architectures capable of supporting large-scale AI training environments. Key networking questions to ask How does the facility manage latency in distributed AI environments?

What high-bandwidth networking and interconnect options are available?

How is communication among GPU nodes optimized?

What cloud connectivity options are available for hybrid or multi-cloud environments?

How does the provider support connectivity and workload coordination across multiple facilities? 4. Scalability and deployment risk Businesses should assess how fast a provider can bring on additional capacity online and what factors could delay expansion. Future growth often depends on permits, zoning decisions, utility approvals and infrastructure upgrades that are still in progress. When these factors are in play, capacity projections should be treated as contingent rather than guaranteed. The industry still designs every data center as a custom project. Adam MortonCTO of Flex These dependencies aren't unusual, but rather they reflect the long timelines required for grid expansion, including transmission upgrades and transformer availability, according to Brad Johnson, director of electric utilities at Bentley Systems, an infrastructure engineering software company. Permit complexity is increasing as AI infrastructure evolves faster than existing regulatory frameworks, particularly for emerging technologies, such as high-density cooling systems and alternative power architectures, Morton said. External infrastructure constraints are only part of the challenge, and many deployment delays stem from a more structural issue in how data centers are designed. "The industry still designs every data center as a custom project," Morton said. This approach requires each facility to be individually engineered, built and commissioned, which limits the ability to scale capacity quickly even when demand is strong, he added. As a result, business leaders evaluating providers should look at whether deployments use standardized, repeatable designs or highly customized builds. More standardized infrastructure can reduce risk and make timelines more predictable. Key scalability and deployment questions to ask How quickly can additional AI capacity be brought online?

Have regulatory or permit constraints affected past expansion timelines?

How much future capacity is already secured versus still planned?

Does expansion depend on pending permits, utility approvals or infrastructure upgrades?

What contingency plans exist if key expansion projects are delayed?

Are new deployments based on standardized, repeatable designs or highly customized builds?

Sustainability questions to ask data center vendors Power, cooling and networking tend to dominate AI infrastructure discussions. However, some of the most material long-term risks are less visible at the procurement stage. Energy availability, water access and environmental constraints can directly affect a facility's ability to scale. Many of the infrastructure and sustainability constraints … are often not analyzed holistically by enterprise buyers. Brad JohnsonDirector of electric utilities at Bentley Systems These risks aren't hidden, but they often require looking beyond a vendor's marketing materials, Bentley System's Johnson said. "Many of the infrastructure and sustainability constraints are visible in public utility filings and regulatory processes but are often not analyzed holistically by enterprise buyers," he said. Key infrastructure and sustainability considerations for enterprises evaluating AI data center vendors include the following: 1. Utility and power stability Basic power redundancy is a baseline expectation for data centers supporting AI workloads. The more important question is whether the surrounding grid can keep up with rising AI-driven energy demand. "Many of today's bottlenecks stem from grid physics, transmission limits, transformer availability, material shortages and engineering complexity," Johnson said. Energy availability has already become one of the most significant constraints on AI infrastructure growth, Morton said. AI operators are increasingly exploring alternatives, such as behind-the-meter generation, fuel cells and other forms of dedicated power infrastructure to reduce dependence on utility timelines and improve deployment certainty. For enterprises, this means evaluating not only a provider's current power capacity but also how future growth will be supported if regional grid expansion fails to keep pace with AI demand. It's also worth examining how a provider's energy mix aligns with enterprise sustainability goals. Facilities that provide independently verified energy and emissions data typically offer greater transparency and long-term reliability than those relying mainly on renewable energy credits while still operating on fossil-fuel-heavy grids. Key utility and power stability questions to ask Can the regional power grid support long-term AI energy demand?

Has the provider considered or implemented alternative power sources?

How much of the facility's power is dependent on the local utility grid versus dedicated infrastructure?

What is the facility's energy mix and how is it expected to change as demand grows?

How does the provider secure additional power capacity if grid supply becomes constrained? 2. Water availability and cooling sustainability Water consumption is becoming one of the most important and often overlooked risks in AI infrastructure. A typical data center can use an enormous amount of water per day for cooling, exposing it to drought restrictions, regulatory scrutiny and community opposition. At scale, the numbers are significant: Enterprise data centers consume an average of 300,000 to 500,000 gallons of water per day, while large hyperscale facilities can draw between 1 million and 5 million gallons, comparable to the water needs of a small town. A 2025 International Energy Agency study found that a typical 100 MW U.S. data center can require up to 2 million liters of water per day when accounting for both on-site cooling and electricity generation. Looking ahead, MSCI's analysis of roughly 14,000 global data center sites projected that about one in four could face increasing water scarcity risks by 2050. As a result, the design of cooling systems is increasingly important. Liquid cooling, especially in closed-loop configurations, can significantly reduce water consumption compared with more traditional cooling approaches while also supporting higher-density AI workloads, WhiteFiber's Tabar noted. Businesses should evaluate how dependent a facility is on local water supplies, how much water its cooling systems use at full capacity and whether drought conditions or water restrictions could affect long-term operations or trigger regulatory scrutiny. Key water and cooling questions to ask How dependent is the facility on local water resources?

How much water do cooling systems consume at full scale?

Could drought conditions or water restrictions affect operations?

Has water use already created regulatory or community concerns?

Does the facility use closed-loop or water-reduction cooling technologies? 3. Environmental constraints and the transparency gap An initial step in the evaluation process is to assess whether a formal environmental impact assessment has been completed for the existing facility and planned expansions. While the absence of one isn't necessarily a red flag, it can limit visibility into longer-term environmental risks, including emissions and water- and land-use constraints that could affect future operations. Transparency is another key issue. Businesses should check whether sustainability and emissions data have been independently verified, as standards vary across providers. These transparency challenges extend beyond individual data center providers to the broader AI ecosystem. Many tech companies emphasize renewable energy credits and clean energy investments, even as overall emissions continue to rise. A 2025 report by the International Telecommunication Union found that indirect emissions from major AI-focused technology companies, including Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta, increased by an average of 150% between 2020 and 2023, driven by rapid AI infrastructure expansion. The issue highlights a broader transparency challenge: Businesses need clearer ways to evaluate the full environmental impact of AI systems, including the infrastructure required to operate them. That gap is often reflected in how providers frame their own environmental performance. The issue isn't measurement itself, WhiteFiber's Tabar said, but how it's communicated externally. "What matters is that communities understand the actual resource footprint of these projects rather than relying on broad sustainability messaging," he said. It's also important to consider how emerging environmental regulations could affect costs and compliance requirements. New disclosure rules on energy and water use are being introduced in many regions. Key environmental and transparency questions to ask Has an environmental impact assessment been completed?

Could future environmental regulations affect operations or expansion?

Are sustainability and emissions claims independently verified?

How could future disclosure requirements affect long-term costs or compliance? 4. Long-term infrastructure durability Businesses should evaluate whether a facility can realistically support AI demand over the next five to ten years. That means understanding how much of the provider's future capacity plans depend on infrastructure projects that aren't yet in place. Enterprises should distinguish between secured capacity and announced capacity, Morton said. "A large portion of announced AI infrastructure capacity remains dependent on permits, utility approvals and transmission upgrades," he said. The key issues are whether providers can identify which capacity is already available and which remains contingent on external approvals, and how they would respond if critical infrastructure projects are delayed. Key long-term durability questions to ask Can the facility realistically support AI demand over the next five to ten years?

How much future capacity depends on unfinished infrastructure projects?

What happens if grid, transmission or water projects are delayed?

How has the provider stress tested its long-term infrastructure plans?