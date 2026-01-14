How AI workloads are reshaping storage vendor strategies

In November 2025, Wasabi Technologies introduced Wasabi Fire, a high-performance cloud storage service designed to meet the demands of AI workloads and other latency-sensitive applications.

Wasabi Fire is based on all-flash storage that uses NVM Express (NVMe) to deliver the high throughput and low latency required by AI workloads for training and inference. Wasabi Fire also provides S3-compatible object storage, offering a flexible, scalable and cost-effective alternative to other forms of cloud storage.

The introduction of Wasabi Fire represents an important trend in enterprise storage; where storage vendors update or expand their offerings to better accommodate the growing demand for systems that can deliver both the performance and scalability needed to support complex AI workloads. Vendors such as Wasabi, WekaIO, DDN, Pure Storage and Dell Technologies are just a few of the many companies taking steps to accommodate their AI-driven customers.

AI workloads require NVMe and other advanced technologies Organizations that embrace AI need storage strategies that go beyond the traditional concepts of storage; where storage is seen as nothing but passive backend capacity units that sit in data centers. AI-driven enterprises require storage systems that not only provide the necessary IOPS and throughput, but also support high-concurrency and durability, include intelligent management capabilities and can integrate with their AI pipelines and frameworks. These storage systems must also be flexible enough to handle fluctuating capacities and distributed workloads that span hybrid and multi-cloud environments. To meet these requirements, storage vendors rely on a variety of technologies and techniques that enable their products and services to meet the demands of AI workloads. One particularly important technology is NVMe and, by extension, NVMe-oF. NVMe NVMe is a data transfer protocol designed to address the limitations of older protocols that can’t take full advantage of an SSD's performance capabilities. NVMe supports highly parallel data transfers, while increasing throughput and reducing I/O overhead. It also facilitates fast communication between a CPU and storage interface by using a high-speed PCIe bus, which provides lower latency and higher data transfer rates than other interface types. NVMe-oF extends NVMe across network fabrics, making it possible to communicate with remote SSDs over Ethernet, InfiniBand or Fibre Channel (FC) networks. The NVMe and NVMe-oF protocols significantly outperform older transfer protocols, such as SATA and SAS, while reducing latency and increasing IOPS. SSDs and PCIe In addition to NVMe, AI requires SSDs that can deliver the level of performance, availability, durability and scalability necessary to support the various types of workloads and data operations that occur throughout the AI lifecycle. All-flash drives might not be necessary for every phase of the lifecycle, but they're needed for operations that require high throughput and extremely low latency. At the same time, the SSDs must be able to deliver the capacity needed to accommodate massive data sets, without compromising performance or durability. Vendors are also adopting other technologies in their storage products to deliver greater performance. For example, a number of vendors now offer SSDs based on PCIe 5, and a few vendors are already moving toward PCIe 6. In addition, some storage vendors have also added support for Nvidia GPUDirect, a communication technology that enables network adapters and storage drives to read/write data directly to or from GPU memory. Intelligent data and storage management Intelligent data and storage management have also become essential to effectively support AI workloads. For instance, a storage system might automate provisioning, caching or data tiering, or it might implement policy-based performance tuning. Some storage systems support hybrid and multi-cloud environments, moving data seamlessly across platforms, while others provide a distributed file system that delivers high performance and scalability. Integration capabilities AI applications also benefit from storage systems that integrate with AI pipelines and frameworks. Some systems might incorporate software-defined storage or disaggregated architectures. In others, AI capabilities are integrated into the storage platforms themselves to better manage and optimize resources and operations, including data placement.