High-capacity SSDs positioned to tackle AI onslaught

Everything about today's AI is big, particularly the SSDs that contain the data used for training it.

In 2024, leading NAND flash vendors -- including Kioxia, Micron Technology, Samsung, SK Hynix and Western Digital Corp. (WDC), now operating as SanDisk -- were all telling their investors that they were sampling very large, 100-terabyte SSDs to their hyperscale data center customers. But what is driving the need for such gigantic SSDs?

Some might question the wisdom of constraining an enormous amount of internal NAND flash bandwidth behind an interface that can't come close to serving all of that bandwidth to the processor. This evolution is not about bandwidth, though; it's about AI's gargantuan data sets and the latency advantage that flash provides over HDDs.

AI's domino effect on high-capacity SSDs According to WDC, hyperscalers now account for 87% of the company's revenue. This data center growth, along with the advent of colossal AI builds, has had a profound effect on the average capacity of WDC's HDDs over time (see Figure 1). Hyperscale data centers are procuring enormous volumes of the highest-capacity HDDs that they can, but they want more speed, so they have started to add a new SSD layer to their storage hierarchy. Like HDDs, SSDs are very good at packing a lot of capacity into a small space, but they provide a much better read latency for sequential data than HDDs can. Naturally, though, hyperscalers want these SSDs to have extreme capacities, and NAND flash enables them to do that. Figure 1. Data from Western Digital Corp.'s April 2025 earnings call shows an upward trend in the company's HDD capacity. For specifics, we can turn to Meta, which has published a white paper that compares quad-level cell (QLC) flash SSDs to HDDs in nearline storage. This study has led the company to propose adding a very high-capacity QLC SSD tier between an HDD tier and the triple-level cell SSDs already in use. Since data centers have significant space and energy concerns, QLC flash was considered to reduce the space requirements while minimizing power simply by using fewer chips.

How big is big? So, just exactly how big are these enormous SSDs? In early 2025, SanDisk projected the arrival of 128 TB, 256 TB and 512 TB SSDs by 2027, with a 1-petabyte (PB) SSD at some unspecified future point (see Figure 2). Figure 2. In a February 2025 presentation, SanDisk projected SSD capacity to grow to 1 petabyte to accommodate the high-capacity requirements of AI data. While it's amazing to consider the huge capacity of these devices and to wonder where all of that data might come from, large language model training sets have grown at an almost alarming rate. Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, found in their paper, "AI and Memory Wall," that the number of parameters in large transformer models is increasing exponentially by a factor of 410 every two years (see Figure 3). Figure 3. Parameter counts over time of 11 large transformer models. The arrow overlay represents their exponential growth, with parameter counts increasing by a factor of 410 every two years. If large transformer models continue to follow this trend, then the orange arrow should extend to 10 quadrillion parameters by 2025. If each parameter uses 4 bytes, that's 40 quadrillion bytes -- or over 300 of SanDisk's 128 TB SSDs. No doubt, many more will be required for housekeeping tasks, such as checkpointing and temporary storage. Now, multiply this by the number of systems that will be running this large of a model, and the numbers become enormous. But with SanDisk's roadmap only showing SSD capacity doubling every year, the people charged with building AI systems will need to find ways to reduce these models' sizes if they don't want to have to increase their SSD count -- not to mention cost and energy use -- by 10 times every year.

Huge SSDs won't be cheap What would a 128 TB SSD sell for? Some people have tried to estimate by multiplying the price they have paid for smaller SSDs to get to 128. That's a fair thing to do because, unlike some other arcane technologies -- such as high-bandwidth memory (HBM) DRAM, which adds a phenomenal level of technical complexity to squeeze a huge memory into a very tiny package -- the 128 TB SSD is not expected to use anything out of the ordinary that would make it more challenging to assemble than most other SSDs. Taking that approach, it's reasonable to put the price somewhere around $40,000. Of course, there will be considerations that might increase the price, but expect something roughly in that range for the time being. It's a pricey item but one that has a lot of appeal, particularly to hyperscalers, who will find that it works within their cost models to bring down their systems' TCO.

What about physical size? In its white paper, Meta rationalized that very high-capacity QLC SSDs can be made by using today's leading 2-terabit (Tb) QLC NAND flash chips packaged in 32-die stacks. These stacks are nothing new; NAND flash makers have been using this size and smaller to squeeze several gigabytes into a microSD format for decades. Still, a 100 TB SSD will use more than 400 of these 2 Tb NAND flash chips. That's a lot of silicon for a single SSD, consuming about half of an entire 3D NAND wafer. Packaging them in 32-die stacks, though, cuts the package count down to just 13 packages, making this something easy to fit into even a small 2.5-inch SSD or a U.2 form factor. Others who plan to use more widely available 8-die stacks will need a form factor that can house four times as many packages, or around 50 of them. In this case, there's always the standard E1.L ruler format, allowing sufficient room for this many packages.

Other applications There's another AI application showing promise for these high-capacity SSDs. Some on-premises data centers handle sensitive data that must not be trusted to the cloud. Naturally, these data centers want to protect their AI data, both training and inference, with the same level of security as their other data. According to SK Hynix, some of the demand for its Solidigm line of high-capacity QLC SSDs is coming from these data centers. Given that various nations have built local AI data centers to protect the sovereignty of their AI data sets, it's no surprise that individual businesses and other smaller organizations would take similar measures. Both Samsung and SK Hynix noted on-premises inference as another big demand driver for supersized SSDs. Hosting inference applications on-premises helps to reduce the latency of the inference process. With local inference, the application gains a more immediate response to recent stimuli. Some inference applications will need the high capacities offered by these enormous SSDs.