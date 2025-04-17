How quantum computing can improve supply chains

Quantum computing shows real potential to transform supply chain management and logistics.

Although availability of quantum computing at scale is still years away, principles of quantum mechanics make it capable of solving complex problems that can't be cracked by today's classical computers. Moreover, it could do so at speeds classical computers are not likely to ever reach.

These characteristics of quantum computing will someday enable organizations to analyze supply chain and logistics operations at levels that are impossible to do today.

That, in turn, will help them optimize many parts of their supply chains and logistics operations for speed and efficiency. And it will enable them to solve for scenarios that are nearly unsolvable today, such as determining how to load cargo perfectly or reroute transports most effectively in bad weather.

"By addressing complex challenges, quantum computing has transformative potential," said Manjeet Rege, chair of the software engineering and data science department at the University of St. Thomas.

Quantum on the horizon Most organizations, however, can't yet use the power of quantum computing to solve supply chain management and logistics challenges -- or for any other purpose, for that matter. Quantum computing is still in its early stages, according to Scott Likens, U.S. and global chief AI engineering officer at professional services firm PwC. Only a handful of large technology vendors have built quantum computers, and the capacity of those computers is not at a scale to handle widespread commercial demand. However, Likens said organizations can access quantum computing technologies through cloud quantum-as-a-service platforms, and they can run quantum algorithms through simulators as a way to develop and test them before running them on real quantum processors. Likens and others said organizations should consider now how they will put the technology to use as it matures. "Quantum computing isn't ready for production use in most supply chains today, but it's advancing quickly," Mukesh Ranjan, vice president at research and consulting firm Everest Group, said in an email response to questions. "Leading organizations are experimenting through pilots and proofs of concept, often via quantum-as-a-service platforms from cloud providers."

Quantum computing use cases in supply chain and logistics Ranjan explained that quantum computing's promise to transform areas such as route optimization, inventory placement, demand forecasting and disruption modeling lies in its ability to process vast numbers of variables and constraints in parallel, which enables it to find better solutions faster than classical algorithms in highly complex scenarios. In fact, quantum computing is already having a powerful impact. According to a 2023 report in the Virginia Economic Review, the Port of Los Angeles -- the largest facility handling shipborne cargo in the United States -- used quantum computing to streamline operations at its second-largest shipping container terminal, "with cranes increasing their number of deliveries by more than 60%, and the trucks arriving there each spending nearly 10 minutes less to receive their payloads," the report said. That could be just the start of the breakthroughs, as organizations begin to experiment with quantum computing and quantum algorithms to optimize routes, plan for weather events and maximize fleet utilization. Here are the key use cases for quantum computing in supply chain management and logistics: 1. Route optimization As Ranjan highlighted, the algorithms used in quantum computing are capable of simultaneously considering myriad variables, such as possible routes and traffic scenarios, in parallel rather than linearly, as in classical computing. That enables quantum computers to be better at identifying the most efficient routes with quicker delivery times and lower fuel consumption, Rege said. Moreover, quantum computers can produce results in a fraction of the time it would take today's computers to do comparable analyses. 2. Improved warehouse operations Rege described a related use case, in which companies can use quantum computing to determine the optimal routes and sequencing of activities in warehouses, such as locating and retrieving products to fulfill orders -- a process known as picking. Like other quantum computing applications, this use of the technology would save time and money while reducing waste. 3. Improved inventory management Similarly, quantum computing analyzes the many complex data sets organizations use to understand their inventory needs. It enables organizations to do a better job identifying optimal inventory levels, thereby cutting the cost and waste of excess inventory while ensuring enough inventory is in stock to meet demand. The analysis typically involves demand forecasts as well as vendor, market and contract data. Quantum computers can perform this type of complex computation better than classical computers because they use quantum bits, or qubits, which can have a value of 1 or 0 or both at the same time, meaning they have the ability to exist in multiple states. That, in turn, enables more accurate calculations on data. 4. Cargo loading This is an area where quantum computing is already delivering benefits, said Jeff Zych, a partner at Guidehouse, a global advisory, technology and managed services firm. Organizations use it to determine where packages should be placed on a ship, plane or truck to ensure maximum efficiency based on calculations across multiple dimensions, he said. According to a report from D-Wave Quantum Systems, a provider of quantum computing hardware, software and services, quantum-based cargo loading improves weight distribution and balance, enhances loading speed and efficiency, and better handles complex loading constraints simultaneously. 5. Fleet utilization optimization Logistics providers are likewise looking to use quantum computing to improve fleet management, Rege said. He explained that quantum computing -- and even quantum algorithms running on simulators or hybrid quantum computing, where classical and quantum computers work together to solve problems -- can analyze the multitude of data sets used in fleet management and consider them within various parameters. They can then devise the most effective and efficient use of vehicles in the organization's fleet, no matter how large or dispersed. 6. Weather forecasting Quantum computing's ability to process large amounts of data in parallel is expected to benefit weather forecasting, Likens said, noting the infinite number of permutations of weather. Improved weather data can be used to generate more insights in other areas of supply chain and logistics operations. That, in turn, could lead to better results for organizations seeking to optimize routes as they work through IROPs, or irregular operations, where the ability to analyze complex data in near real time helps in making quick decisions.