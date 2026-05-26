Security platformization vs. best-of-breed: Risks and benefits

The unified platform versus best-of-breed tools debate continues as security teams struggle with integration challenges, alert fatigue and limited resources. Does buying software from individual vendors still make sense, or does that approach only further complicate today's distributed networks? The pressure is prompting a fresh look at unified security platforms as a way to reduce complexity and costs, improve visibility and regain control.

The case for platformizaton IDC describes security platforms as unified systems, comprised of several structural elements that make them more than just a collection of loosely integrated standalone products. At their core, security platforms should aggregate telemetry from endpoints, networks, the cloud, identity, workloads and applications, and provide automatic normalization, enrichment and cross-domain correlation. They should support centralized policy management so teams can define and enforce consistent security policies across on-premises, cloud and hybrid domains while also reducing the risk of configuration drift. In addition to data and policy, a true security platform also embeds integrated analytics and threat intelligence, automation and orchestration capabilities, and coordinated controls spanning identity, endpoints, networks, cloud workloads and data security. While platforms don't have to come from a single vendor, most do. The key is how seamlessly they integrate different cross-domain security capabilities to improve outcomes. Reducing tool sprawl -- and its associated costs and exposures -- is one of the most frequently cited justifications for platformization. An IBM and Palo Alto Networks study found that the average organization uses 83 different security products from 29 vendors, with 52% of respondents citing complexity as the biggest roadblock to better security. Those organizations that migrated their security functions to a unified platform needed 72 days fewer, on average, to detect a security incident and 84 fewer days to mitigate those incidents than companies running best-of-breed tools. "There's a limit to how far you can get by adding more security solutions," the study reported. "That strategy gradually dilutes the benefits of each new solution and ultimately reduces security effectiveness."

An increasingly compelling argument? Consolidating onto a single security platform is an increasingly compelling choice in today's environment, with simplification and efficiency primary advantages, according to IDC analyst Frank Dickson. A unified platform, he said, increases uptime and makes integration, communication and maintenance easier. It also lessens the burden on resource-strapped security teams, enabling them to focus on more urgent tasks. In addition, by tapping data generated across diverse systems, teams can correlate information more quickly, orchestrate more efficiently and isolate threats more rapidly. Unified platforms eliminate or significantly reduce the need to painstakingly normalize heterogeneous data sets from multiple tools -- such as reconciling time zones and date formats from devices deployed across different geographies. Importantly, a platform shifts much of the heavy lifting associated with integration to the vendor, Dickson said. "First of all, it's simplification," he said. "Security platforms make everything easier: easier to integrate, easier to communicate, easier to maintain and easier for uptime." Platformization, Dickson added, is especially valuable for smaller organizations with limited security staff who might lack the specialized skills required to manage multiple best-of-breed tools. Larger enterprises, with hundreds of security professionals and deeper specialization, are better positioned to make a best-of-breed strategy work.

A nontrivial effort Organizations moving from a best-of-breed environment to a platform can face significant challenges, Dickson said, often involving a substantial cultural and operational transformation. It's a shift that requires organizations to rationalize policies, procedures and existing tools. Resistance can surface from a variety of sources, including security professionals who have invested heavily in certifications and training for specific best-of-breed tools. To that end, Dickson said, for organizations anticipating making the switch, it's better to consolidate by domains rather than attempt to shift an entire security stack onto a single platform right away. For example, a company can consolidate endpoint security capabilities to a platform first because that's likely to offer the quickest win. Once that's done, it can expand to the network and other domains, he said. Rik Turner, an analyst with Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget, said the mileage an organization might get from a security platform depends entirely on how finely integrated its different capabilities are, especially if the platform is assembled from multiple acquisitions. Consider the benefits of feeding telemetry back to a common back end, for example. "The platform vendor should then be able run AI algorithms over all this collective telemetry and derive insights about your overall security posture and threat landscape," Turner said. It should "then reach conclusions about remedial actions to be sent back to the individual tools to make changes to endpoint, network, cloud or other areas within your infrastructure." Other factors to consider when evaluating a platform include the size of the organization's security team, the company's investment in a major security vendor's portfolio, and the risk of introducing a single point of failure by consolidating all security capabilities into a single platform.