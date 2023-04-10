Patch management not enough to secure SAP systems

Two SAP-focused security vendors stepped up efforts to provide customers with tools to identify and respond to both existing and emerging threats to SAP systems.

SAP selected Onapsis, a Boston-based cybersecurity company, to become an SAP Endorsed App, which come from third-party developers that have undergone technical and business validation testing from SAP. It is available in the SAP Store, according to Onapsis at SAPinsider 2023 in March.

The Onapsis Platform is now certified for Rise with SAP, SAP's initiative to move customers to S/4HANA Cloud on public cloud infrastructure. The Onapsis Platform, which provides security monitoring, mitigation and compliance for SAP systems, is available as a standalone product, but can be included with the Rise with SAP program, the company said.

Also at SAPinsider, SecurityBridge, based in Nuremberg, Germany, introduced the SAP Management Dashboard, a new capability on its SecurityBridge platform. The dashboard is intended to provide a centralized location to view and act on SAP security issues in real time, according to the company. The SAP Management Dashboard is a no-cost additional application for the existing SecurityBridge platform that the company expects to be available early in the second quarter of 2023.

SAP security changes with move to the cloud Security for SAP systems is always an issue for customers, and the move to the cloud creates more vulnerability while providing more opportunity to secure core systems, according to Frank Dickson, group vice president at IDC. You want them to have access to things that they need. But you also want to make sure you're protecting that data -- who has access to the application, what data they have access to and what they're allowed to do with it. Frank DicksonGroup vice president, IDC Taking security seriously is vital because SAP systems are often the foundation for how an entire business runs, he said. SAP customers are used to thinking that on-premises systems can be kept safe with traditional cybersecurity measures, but these measures need to change when customers move to the cloud. "You start worrying more about how to protect applications, and identity becomes very important," Dickson said. Organizations want to give their employees access to these systems while keeping others out, but they don't want to give their employees ubiquitous access, he said. "You want them to have access to things that they need," Dickson said. "But you also want to make sure you're protecting that data -- who has access to the application, what data they have access to and what they're allowed to do with it."

Embed security early in move to S/4HANA Cloud SAP customers are looking to get to the cloud faster with programs such as Rise with SAP, but these moves can be delayed if they don't include security at the start of the process, said Mariano Nunez, CEO at Onapsis. "In many cases, customers are engaging Rise to go to the cloud, but at the last minute, the security team comes in to make sure the system is secure," Nunez said. "That can derail the project because there's always something to fix or a new control that needs to be implemented." Customers can select any cybersecurity platform or service they want, but embedding security tools and processes in the beginning of a migration can reduce friction, he said. SAP systems have specific security issues that need to be addressed when building them for the cloud, Nunez said. "When you are building the system with a hyperscaler, the vendor takes care of the basic infrastructure layer. They're looking at network security, endpoints and the operating system, but they're not looking at threats on the application layer," he said. "They're not looking at custom code or the customer's SAP interfaces or configurations. That's where we see the attackers going." SAP takes security seriously, Dickson said, but it can help to use a third-party vendor such as Onapsis to help protect SAP systems. "Onapsis is constantly looking for vulnerabilities in the application," he said. "But not only are they looking for vulnerabilities, they're looking for ways to mitigate those vulnerabilities."