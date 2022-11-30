Collaboration platforms play key role in hybrid work security

Work is now location-agnostic as employees use the internet to access their business apps from home offices, branch locations and other sites, including airports and coffee shops. As such, legacy security controls are no longer relevant.

Securing collaboration tools, too, must become a priority, as employees have come to rely more on cloud-based communications, including messaging and video.

"We never stopped to think about the implications in terms of what video meant to a work environment," said Frank Dickson, group vice president of security and trust at IDC.

Video is an immersive technology, and enabling an immersive experience bridges the context of security, compliance, privacy and access, he said. When video became the primary way many employees communicated during the COVID-19 pandemic, security teams had to adopt new security measures, including password requirements and blurred backgrounds for privacy.

Prior to the pandemic, security teams had the mentality that virtual work was something they didn't need to worry about because it wasn't "real world," said Christopher Rodriguez, research director of network security products at IDC.

Dickson and Rodriguez spoke at Zoom's Zoomtopia user conference on the topic of collaboration security in the hybrid workplace. The rapid shift to remote work at the onset of the pandemic proved virtual work was real world. The key to hybrid work is that employees must have a uniform experience, no matter where they are -- and security is no exception.

"You're trying to build trust at the end of day with the organization and end users," Rodriguez said.

